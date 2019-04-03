30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) rose 18.7 percent to $1.15 in pre-market trading after appointing Linda Findley Kozlowski as President and CEO of the company. Blue Apron also reaffirmed guidance and says it sees significant improvement in Net Loss and is expected to achieve profitability on adjusted EBITDA basis for Q1 and 2019.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 17.8 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive preclinical data on its novel NMDA receptor modulator. Disease model in non-human primates demonstrate reversal of cognitive deficits with novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-458.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 14.3 percent to $4.96 in pre-market trading after surging 22.60 percent on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain posted FY18 loss of $4.33 per share on sales of $7.845 million.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 9.2 percent to $12.21 in pre-market trading. Total and Tellurian signed a Heads of Agreement for equity investment in Driftwood and 2.5 mtpa LNG.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 8.8 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after falling 10.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 7.5 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Intelsat from Neutral to Overweight.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 6.8 percent to $53.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $200 million to its buyback plan.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 6.6 percent to $5.53 in pre-market trading.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) rose 6 percent to $53.85 in pre-market trading after the company raised Q1 sales outlook.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 6 percent to $16.78 in pre-market trading.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 5.8 percent to $4.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 5.7 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail from Sell to Neutral.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 5.6 percent to $29.20 in pre-market trading after the compay reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 5.4 percent to $19.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.63 percent on Tuesday.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares rose 5.4 percent to $14.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.60 percent on Tuesday.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares rose 5.3 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.15 percent on Tuesday.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 4.8 percent to $22.68 in pre-market trading.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 4.8 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 24.32 percent on Tuesday. ADMA received Department of Health and Human Services U.S. license.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.4 percent to $24.90 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 21.1 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading. Advaxis priced its 2.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 17.5 percent to $0.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) fell 13.1 percent to $6.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 11.8 percent to $8.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance for the fiscal year.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 11.1 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares fell 6.8 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.93 percent on Tuesday.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 4.7 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after rising 42.14 percent on Tuesday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 4.5 percent to $4.27 in pre-market trading.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 4.5 percent to $10.60 in pre-market trading.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 3.7 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) fell 3.2 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading. DropCar posted a Q4 loss of $4.09 per share on sales of $1.12 million.
