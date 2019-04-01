46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) surged 86.4 percent to $2.367 after the company reported that it entered into a binding term sheet with Cipla Technologies for development and commercialization of Pulmazole.
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) shares rose 41.5 percent to $10.34.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) gained 24.2 percent to $4.47.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) climbed 21.7 percent to $11.57.
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 21.6 percent to $0.3398 after Oasis Capital, LLC disclosed a 9.99 percent holding in Jaguar Health.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) surged 20.7 percent to $4.2715.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 19.5 percent to $7.06.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) climbed 18 percent to $4.40.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) jumped 16 percent to $5.80.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 13.7 percent to $7.88.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 13.3 percent to $16.35.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 12.6 percent to $3.0511.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) jumped 12.1 percent to $14.53 after the stock was upgraded from Underperform to Neutral by Baird.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained 12 percent to $9.00 after the company reported positive interim trial data evaluating Umbralisib.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares climbed 11.9 percent to $10.56.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) climbed 10.5 percent to $4.1761 following Q4 earnings.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 10.4 percent to $11.25. Translate Bio named Pasquale (Pat) Sacco as senior vice president of technical operations.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 10.1 percent to $4.4267 after winning a CAD $4 million contract to provide design work for Lockheed Martin.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) gained 9.4 percent to $3.15 after the company reported a mixed Q4 report and issued better-than-expected FY19 guidance.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 9 percent to $13.69 after the company announced strong guidance for its Land Rover and Jaguar divisions.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 8.8 percent to $4.08 after gaining 3.02 percent on Friday.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 8.7 percent to $11.92.
- Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 8.6 percent to $15.21 after the company announced that its 50 percent owned joint venture to produce cannabis has started production in a 1.1 million square foot greenhouse.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 8.1 percent to $2.56 after company director Timothy Springer purchased 4 million shares of Selecta at $1.50 per share.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) rose 7.5 percent to $15.87.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) gained 7.2 percent to $3.00.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 7.1 percent to $21.70. PiperJaffray upgraded Redfin from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $17 to $26.
- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) rose 6.4 percent to $4.3734 after gaining 3.27 percent on Friday.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 5.6 percent to $6.98 after the company issued strong Q1 revenue guidance.
- On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) gained 5.1 percent to $0.6622 after the company announced an order for 6,000 payment systems by a Russian client.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares dipped 21.6 percent to $15.88 after the CEO left the company and the stock was downgraded by Loop Capital and Oppenheimer.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares fell 20.2 percent to $4.3000.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) dropped 17.2 percent to $2.2434.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares declined 15.5 percent to $10.45.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) dropped 10.9 percent to $1.96.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 10.7 percent to $2.0000 after surging 23.76 percent on Friday.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) dipped 10.1 percent to $70.40 after the stock fell more than 10 percent on its first day of trading Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lyft with a Neutral rating.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) dropped 9.7 percent to $1.86.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) dipped 9.5 percent to $35.11.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 7.8 percent to $10.93 after declining 17.12 percent on Friday.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 7.8 percent to $5.81.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) declined 7.4 percent to $10.72 after the company announced an 8.5 million share offering by the company and existing shareholders.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 6.6 percent to $3.1385 after surging 17.48 percent on Friday.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dropped 6.5 percent to $3.4800.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dropped 5.5 percent to $39.77 following a report Cirrus is not a supplier for Apple's AirPods 2.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 5.2 percent to $38.97 after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and announced a 17.95 million share offering by selling shareholders.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.