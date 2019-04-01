FreightWaves U - Georgia Tech Announce Further Collaboration

The Supply Chain & Logistics Institute (SCL), an Interdisciplinary Research Center at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and FreightWaves, a data, analytics, risk management and information company, have launched a new phase of collaboration.

The purpose is to develop collaborative ways of mutually enhancing FreightWaves and Georgia Tech programs, through transportation-related research projects, curricula enhancement opportunities and educational programming.

According to Tim Brown, SCL's Managing Director, "SCL faculty and research team members are excited about our expanding collaboration with FreightWaves. We look to utilize FreightWaves' SONAR data/analytics platform and content from the FreightWaves' website – in the center's research and provide it as an innovative enabler of student capstone projects and course delivery. We look forward to subject matter experts from the company engaging with faculty and students."

Craig Fuller, FreightWaves' Chief Executive Officer, said, "All of us at FreightWaves are excited to enter into this agreement with Georgia Tech's Supply Chain & Logistics Institute. FreightWaves will provide the faculty and students with access and training on the FreightWaves SONAR platform and our innovative events and programming. We believe that Georgia Tech's distinct programs in Supply Chain Engineering will see great benefit from FreightWaves' unique capabilities in support of quantitative analysis," Fuller noted.

As home of the largest supply chain and logistics academic degree program in the United States, Georgia Tech offers three levels of degree programs in both operations/supply chain management and supply chain engineering – Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and PhD programs. Additional related Professional Master's degrees are offered in Manufacturing Leadership and Systems Engineering. SCL's home, the Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering, has been recognized for 29 years in a row by U.S. News & World Report as the number one program of its kind." SCL provides a wide range of public and corporate professional education programming in supply chain engineering and management.

