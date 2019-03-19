France's GT Solutions Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

GT Solutions, a French transport solutions provider, recently became a member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

Applications of blockchain technology within transportation and the supply chain are growing at an exponential rate, but so are the hurdles to incorporating such technology with existing platforms.

Matthieu Sarrat, GT Solutions' Director of Operations stated, "GT Solutions is excited to partner with other BiTA members." Sarrat continued, "GT Solutions sees tremendous value in our BiTA membership. The BiTA Community is at the forefront in establishing new blockchain standards, and these efforts will pave the way for blockchain expansion and exploration. The results will be better track and trace solutions, supply chain transparency and the use of smart contracts."

Oliver Haines, Vice President-European Region for BiTA, said, "GT Solutions is the latest member of BiTA, and we look forward to the company's contributions to the BiTA Community. With interest in blockchain technology growing rapidly, there is a need for increased standardization in the global freight, transportation and logistics markets. GT Solutions brings expertise in current industry practices and standards, which will be critical to establishing a seamless path for blockchain applications going forward." Haines added, "Recognizing the immeasurable potential to advance operational efficiency within the supply chain, GT Solutions is well-positioned to help by aligning the company's deep knowledge of transportation and logistics with the newly formed standards."

GT Solutions is a family-owned business that was founded in 1946. The company is headquartered in the city of Bassens in the Aquitaine region of France. GT Solutions operates in dedicated trucking, freight forwarding and distribution for a wide range of industries, including automotive, building materials, live animals, refrigerated products and pharmaceuticals. It has 2,000 employees and 1,500 trucks.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North America Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region); and London (European Region).

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink