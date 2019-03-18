75 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares climbed 98.52 percent to close at $2.68 on Friday after the company received positive feedback from the Data Safety Monitoring Board, and recommended that the company should continue in its Phase 3 trials for Prader-Willi Syndrome patients.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares rose 28.31 percent to close at $4.85 on Friday.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) gained 26.62 percent to close at $38.10.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) gained 26.56 percent to close at $4.67.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares rose 26.19 percent to close at $17.30.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares climbed 25.92 percent to close at $13.82 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance and reported the expansion of its debt financing deal to $15 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 22.86 percent to close at $3.01 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 27.14 percent to close at $6.23 after the company reported strong Q4 sales.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares rose 26.19 percent to close at $17.30.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) climbed 23 percent to close at $6.15.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 22.86 percent to close at $3.01.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) shares climbed 21.77 percent to close at $9.23.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 21.41 percent to close at $3.80.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 19.05 percent to close at $5.00.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) gained 15.69 percent to close at $6.71.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) climbed 15.38 percent to close at $3.7500.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 14.66 percent to close at $3.99.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) climbed 14.46 percent to close at $7.52.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares rose 14.4 percent to close at $11.52.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) climbed 14.06 percent to close at $14.60.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 13.84 percent to close at $15.63.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) rose 13.55 percent to close at $2.85.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) surged 13.06 percent to close at $4.07.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares gained 13.02 percent to close at $7.90 after the company received FDA approval for SONOVA GLA safflower oil in cat food.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares gained 12.81 percent to close at $2.29 after the company reported Q4 results. MDC Partners named Mark Penn as CEO and disclosed that The Stagwell Group has made a $100 million strategic equity investment in company.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) climbed 12.79 percent to close at $46.92.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 12.73 percent to close at $3.72.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares gained 12.44 percent to close at $2.35.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) climbed 12.34 percent to close at $7.92.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 11.56 percent to close at $8.59.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) rose 8.33 percent to close at $1.30. Matinas BioPharma priced 27.27 million shares at $1.10 per share.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 8.29 percent to close at $338.41 after reporting better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 8.24 percent to close at $290.29 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) gained 8.08 percent to close at $39.04 following Q4 results.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares gained 7.91 percent to close at $0.9000 after the company announced a merger agreement with Venus Concept. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) gained 7.05 percent to close at $4.7100 after the company announced FDA extension of the review period for its Selinexor New Drug Application.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares rose 6.69 percent to close at $3.19.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 6.16 percent to close at $56.87 after the company announced it will sell its lighting business to IDEAL INDUSTRIES for approximately $310 million.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 4.3 percent to close at $7.77. Kandi Technologies posted FY18 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $112.4 million.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) gained 4.2 percent to close at $5.21 after entering into a mutual confidentiality deal with Ebix to further consider Ebix's proposal.
Losers
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dipped 50.35 percent to close at $3.51 on Friday after surging 368.21 percent on Thursday. Shares spiked on Thursday on news of FDA approval for expanded access of Endoxifen.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares fell 32.57 percent to close at $4.43 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares fell 31.09 percent to close at $2.77 after the company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares dipped 29.66 percent to close at $4.08.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 28.11 percent to close at $1.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) dipped 28.04 percent to close at $1.36 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 25.5 percent to close at $1.11 after the company priced 7.27 million share common stock offering at $1.10 per share.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 23.38 percent to close at $7.90 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) dropped 20.97 percent to close at $13.00 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) dipped 20.78 percent to close at $2.02.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) dropped 20.34 percent to close at $2.78 after announcing plans to merge with Option Care. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 19.86 percent to close at $1.17. Yield10 Bioscience priced 2.42 million shares at $1.2101 per share.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dipped 18.86 percent to close at $53.55.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 18.03 percent to close at $13.32 after the company issued weak Q1 guidance and announced that an audit Committee has determined the financial statements for the period ending September 30th, 2018 should no longer be relied upon. The company also reported the purchase of PC gaming accessory business ROCCAT for $14.8 million in cash.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares fell 17.73 percent to close at $4.50 following Q4 results.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 16.5 percent to close at $1.67 following Q4 results.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) dropped 16.41 percent to close at $2.75.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 15.06 percent to close at $2.20.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) shares dropped 14.49 percent to close at $3.60 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) dipped 13.82 percent to close at $6.36 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) shares fell 13.55 percent to close at $5.55 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) tumbled 13.5 percent to close at $5.32.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares dipped 12.86 percent to close at $5.49.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 12.37 percent to close at $2.62. Avalon Holdings posted Q4 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $15.87 million.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 12.32 percent to close at $17.94 after reporting Q4 results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 11.93 percent to close at $2.14 after rising 8.00 percent on Thursday.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) dropped 11.24 percent to close at $4.42.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) dipped 11 percent to close at $4.53.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares fell 10.82 percent to close at $5.03.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) dipped 10.61 percent to close at $3.79.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dipped 9.15 percent to close at $2.88.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 9.06 percent to close at $4.82.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares tumbled 8.82 percent to close at $3.31.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) dropped 4.92 percent to close at $133.18 amid reports indicating analysts at Cleveland Research issued 'cautious' commentary on the stock.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 4 percent to close at $257.09. Adobe reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter.
Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.