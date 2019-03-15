Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

Weekly Market Update: Freight volumes move the opposite direction of the clocks

And then on to the other big headlines of the week: Grimaldi ship sinks in Bay of Biscay, U.S. airlines, Boeing ground all 737 MAX aircraft after FAA reversal, FEMA contractor Lipsey Logistics CEO arrested for cocaine distribution that includes kids, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) doesn't consider Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) a competitor? SEC filings beg to differ. Finally, the freight duo plays a round of Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)? Will they finally get them all in under two minutes?

Episode Notes:

Weekly Market Update:

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Grimaldi ship sinks in Bay of Biscay

U.S. airlines, Boeing ground all 737 MAX aircraft after FAA reversal

FEMA contractor Lipsey Logistics CEO arrested for cocaine distribution that includes kids

FedEx doesn't consider Amazon a competitor? SEC filings beg to differ

Finally, the freight duo plays a round of Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)? Will they finally get them all in under two minutes?

FMCSA chief Martinez's reception at TCA marks improved relationship between regulators and industry Big Deal or Little Deal?

Trump budget plan boosts funding for major freight projects Big Deal or Little Deal?

Wagers, XPO's COO, leaves company after position is eliminated Big Deal or Little Deal?

Freight rates from/to China slide down the slippery slope Big Deal or Little Deal?

Oil major BP announces new low-sulfur fuel Big Deal or Little Deal?

Hydrogen, not batteries, seen as the fuel for carbon-free trucking in the long run Big Deal or Little Deal?

LNG market ignites Jones Act debate on Capitol Hill Big Deal or Little Deal?

Bumble Bee Foods is tracking seafood across global supply chains through blockchain Big Deal or Little Deal?

About the show:

