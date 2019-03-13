5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares are up 16 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(3.94), beating estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in at $35.489 million, beating estimates by $18.589 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are up 3 percent following a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, down from 8 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $340.847 million, beating estimates by $55.45 million. The company sees full-year 2019 comp sales flat to up low single digits.
Losers
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.28), beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $785.761 million, missing estimates by $15.47 million.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.15), missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $144.5 million, beating estimates by $23.43 million. The company issued weak first-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings guidance.
- Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 8 cents per share, which may not compare to the 28 cents per share estimate. Net written premiums came in at $32.03 million, up from $24.16 million year over year.
