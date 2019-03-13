48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares climbed 100.7 percent to $3.6522 after the company had a successful Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding Akari's proposed pivotal clinical trial program for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) climbed 21.6 percent to $2.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EBITDA guidance of $50 million to $55 million.
- Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NVMM) shares gained 21.5 percent to $0.8040.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares climbed 21.1 percent to $4.7350 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) rose 20.2 percent to $20.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 guidance in-line with analyst estimates.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) gained 18.5 percent to $13.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales and issued strong FY20 guidance.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 17.8 percent to $5.74.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) gained 13.2 percent to $83.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 11.5 percent to $8.87 after the company appointed activist investor Nelson Peltz as a strategic advisor.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 11.1 percent to $3.00.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) climbed 10.4 percent to $19.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 9.2 percent to $30.54.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 7.4 percent to $7.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results..
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares rose 7.1 percent to $23.76. On Tuesday, Denali Therapeutics reported Q4 EPS results increased 206% from last year.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) climbed 6.7 percent to $3.18 after the company reported winning of patent lawsuits against Chinese manufacturers.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 6.4 percent to $4.16.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares surged 5.3 percent to $17.90 following Q4 results.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 5.1 percent to $0.7135 after the company announced leadership transition and organizational restructuring. The company expects to generate $55 million in annual cost savings through this restructuring.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) rose 4.8 percent to $48.00. Aerie Pharmaceuticals said the FDA approved its Rocklatan, or netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.02%/0.05%, as a treatment option for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Separately, the company announced net cash burn and net revenue guidance for 2019, accounting for the Rocklatan launch, expecting net cash burn at $130 million to $140 million and net revenues at $110 million to $120 million.
Losers
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares declined 28.3 percent to $1.90 after rising 126.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 26.3 percent to $2.50.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares dipped 23.2 percent to $8.74 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares fell 19.3 percent to $5.50 after reporting Q4 results.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares fell 18.4 percent to $5.71.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares dropped 18 percent to $2.2800 after climbing 15.83 percent on Tuesday.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares dropped 16.9 percent to $4.72 after the company disclosed in its annual filing that the auditor's opinion on their audited financial statements included a paragraph stating concerns of the company's ability to continue as a going concern.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) dropped 15.9 percent to $26.00 following Q4 results. Bluelinx posted a Q4 loss of $1.74 per share on sales of $672.64 million.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 15.8 percent to $25.63 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell 15.5 percent to $6.97 after reporting lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) fell 14.8 percent to $20.60 following Q4 results.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares dipped 12 percent to $0.4650. Neovasc priced its 11.11 million share common stock offering at $0.45 per share.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares fell 12 percent to $17.34. Mannatech posted a Q4 loss of $0.66 per share on sales of $44.042 million.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) fell 11.6 percent to $23.54 following Q4 results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares declined 11.5 percent to $5.53.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) dipped 11.3 percent to $47.60 following Q4 results.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 11.2 percent to $1.1900 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) dipped 10.9 percent to $9.65. ZAGG posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 10 percent to $6.30.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares tumbled 9.8 percent to $2.0288.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 9.7 percent to $6.05 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 9.6 percent to $2.9300 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) declined 9.3 percent to $2.0399.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.1 percent to $3.50 after surging 20.31 percent on Tuesday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 8 percent to $4.48.
- Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) fell 7 percent to $1.86 after reporting Q4 results.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 6.5 percent to $18.72 after reporting Q4 results.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 4.6 percent to $1.4022 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 4 percent to $4.84 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak forecast for the first quarter.
