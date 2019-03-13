40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 16.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EBITDA guidance of $50 million to $55 million.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 15.4 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.01 percent on Tuesday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 15.1 percent to $8.06 in pre-market trading after declining 18.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Scworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 12.8 percent to $7.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.625 million contract with a major US integrated delivery network.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares rose 12.5 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) rose 11.4 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 10.4 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares rose 10.4 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Denali Therapeutics reported Q4 EPS results increased 206% from last year.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 10 percent to $7.89 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) rose 9.2 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading. Aerie Pharmaceuticals said the FDA approved its Rocklatan, or netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.02%/0.05%, as a treatment option for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Separately, the company announced net cash burn and net revenue guidance for 2019, accounting for the Rocklatan launch, expecting net cash burn at $130 million to $140 million and net revenues at $110 million to $120 million.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 7.4 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading. Aurora Cannabis appointed Nelson Peltz as strategic advisor.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) rose 7 percent to $3.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.74 percent on Tuesday.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 5.5 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after surging 28.39 percent on Tuesday.
- Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) rose 5 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 4 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) rose 3.9 percent to $8.05 in pre-market trading.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 3.2 percent to $36.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.29 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 18.6 percent to $9.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 18.1 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading after rising 126.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares fell 16.7 percent to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Neovasc priced its 11.11 million share common stock offering at $0.45 per share.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell 14.6 percent to $7.04 in pre-market after reporting lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 14.2 percent to $2.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 13.1 percent to $4.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak forecast for the first quarter.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) fell 10.6 percent to $29.20 in pre-market trading. American Public Education reported upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 10.5 percent to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 10.4 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after surging 20.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 10.1 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) fell 8.3 percent to $20.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) fell 7.8 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after rising 3.75 percent on Tuesday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares fell 7.2 percent to $7.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.35 percent on Tuesday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 7.2 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after rising 38.95 percent on Tuesday.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) fell 6.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) fell 6.1 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 5.8 percent to $28.67 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 5.5 percent to $1.39 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 5.2 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.43 percent on Tuesday.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) fell 5.2 percent to $62.73 in pre-market trading after declining 9.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) fell 5.1 percent to $22.95 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 4.6 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
