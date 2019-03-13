56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares climbed 38.95 percent to close at $2.64 on Tuesday after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(2.17), up from $(1.95) in 2017.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 28.39 percent to close at $7.10.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 26.49 percent to close at $4.87.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) climbed 25.2 percent to close at $33.78 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 24.08 percent to close at $4.38.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) gained 20.91 percent to close at $3.99.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares surged 20.31 percent to close at $3.85 on Tuesday after dropping 5.60 percent on Monday.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) gained 20 percent to close at $5.40.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 19.07 percent to close at $2.81.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) climbed 18.58 percent to close at $6.51.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) gained 17.48 percent to close at $9.34.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 16.86 percent to close at $5.13.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) gained 16.83 percent to close at $12.91.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 15.83 percent to close at $2.78.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares rose 14.38 percent to close at $7.00 after signing a Master Service Contract with a leading offshore oil and gas operator.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares gained 13.76 percent to close at $27.53.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) climbed 12.85 percent to close at $9.31.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares gained 12.68 percent to close at $5.51.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) jumped 12.26 percent to close at $5.95.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 12.03 percent to close at $14.81.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 11.95 percent to close at $36.44 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 11.39 percent to close at $19.36.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) jumped 11.38 percent to close at $8.91.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 10.35 percent to close at $8.10 after the company announced that two pivotal Phase 3 studies of vadadustat in anemia patients with met their primary endpoints.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) gained 9.75 percent to close at $6.19.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) gained 8.93 percent to close at $18.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also announced the reauthorization of its $30 million buyback.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 8.29 percent to close at $35.13 after surging 54.48 percent on Monday. Bio-Path reported a 713,000 share direct offering priced at $25.95 per share.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) climbed 7.49 percent to close at $17.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares rose 7.04 percent to close at $4.41 following strong Q3 results.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares rose 5.8 percent to close at $17.51.
Losers
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares tumbled 37.17 percent to close at $2.89 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares fell 30.5 percent to close at $3.03 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.06, down from $0.30 last year. The company also filed a prospectus for the resale, from time to time, of up to 14.4 million of its common stock shares.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 30 percent to close at $6.30 on Tuesday after surging 73.08 percent on Monday.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares dropped 20.37 percent to close at $1.72.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares fell 20.3 percent to close at $3.14.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares dropped 18.03 percent to close at $7.00 on Tuesday after rising 92.34 percent on Monday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 17.6 percent to close at $5.76.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) fell 17.49 percent to close at $4.0100 following weak quarterly earnings.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) fell 15.45 percent to close at $2.08. BMO Capital downgraded MDC Partners from Outperform to Market Perform.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 13.44 percent to close at $6.57 after reporting fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $(0.20). Adjusted net income came in at $101 million, up from $76 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $1.185 billion. The company also reported a $150 million buyback.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 11.87 percent to close at $2.97.
- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) shares declined 11.04 percent to close at $25.62.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) dropped 11.01 percent to close at $34.61 after reporting Q4 results.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) dipped 10.87 percent to close at $2.05.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 9.79 percent to close at $0.4863 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(1.52), down from $(0.60) last year; the company also reported Q4 sales of $551.5 million, down from $560.4 million last year.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) fell 9.74 percent to close at $13.99 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) dropped 9.16 percent to close at $66.14.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) fell 8.74 percent to close at $2.82 following Q2 results.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) dropped 8.58 percent to close at $13.43.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) declined 8.45 percent to close at $4.44. Trovagene regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares fell 8.41 percent to close at $23.51. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $40 price target.
- Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 8.05 percent to close at $8.11 after reporting a proposed 8 million share follow offering.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 7.67 percent to close at $149.65 after the company reported the purchase of NGINX for ~$670 million and suspended its buyback plan. JP Morgan downgraded F5 Networks from Overweight to Neutral.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) dropped 6.15 percent to close at $375.41 after Australia suspended the Boeing 737 MAX, while Indonesia's Lion Air is considering switching from Boeing 737 MAX to Airbus following a recent crash.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) fell 5.84 percent to close at $55.28.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dipped 5.49 percent to close at $6.20 after the company announced Q4 net profits decreased by 26.1 percent since last year.
