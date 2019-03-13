Grimaldi Ship Sinks In Bay Of Biscay

The Grimaldi vessel Grande America is the third vessel to suffer a cargo fire this year. Credit: MartinLueke

A fire on board the con-ro (container and roll-on-roll-off) vessel Grande America has ended with the loss of the vessel, which sank off the coast of France. All 26 crew members and a passenger were rescued by the British frigate HMS Argyll.

The fire broke out on 10 March on the open deck of the vessel where container cargo is stowed. The fire is the third that appears to have ignited within container cargo in as many months this year.

The vessel was 21 years old and was en route to Casablanca from Hamburg when the fire broke out on the cargo deck and quickly spread to other containers.

Grimaldi has arranged for salvors to protect the marine environment from pollution from the wreck of the vessel.

