FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said it has named Don Colleran, the company's executive vice president and chief sales officer, as the president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express, the company's air and international business and its largest unit. Colleran assumes the position on March 16.

Colleran, a 30-year FedEx veteran, has been the company's top sales executive since 2017. Colleran has spent most of his FedEx career in sales, although he also served as head of the company's Canadian operations from 2000 to 2003.

Jill Brannon, who has also been with FedEx for several decades, will succeed Colleran in his current role, the Memphis-based company said.

Colleran's appointment eases the workload on Raj Subramaniam, who held the top position at FedEx Express as well as taking over as the parent's president and chief operating officer on March 1. Subramaniam will continue as co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services, which provides support services to the company's various units.

A native of Massachusetts, Colleran earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire. He serves on the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Board, the US-ASEAN Business Council and as a director of ABM Industries and EastGroup Properties.

In December, FedEx posted sub-par fiscal second quarter results and lowered its fiscal 2019 outlook due to issues integrating its TNT Express unit and to economic weakness in Europe and Asia that directly impacted FedEx Express' business.

