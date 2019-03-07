51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 206.6 percent to $36.85 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced BP1001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated 'meaningful clinical improvement' with an 'excellent' patient safety profile.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) jumped 87.7 percent to $2.91 after the company acquired an exclusive license to intellectual property pertaining to a Parkinson's therapy, which was created by UCLA researchers.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares climbed 67.7 percent to $1.54 after the company announced a merger with Oncternal Therapeutics in which GTx shareholders will own 75 percent of the combined company.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 35.3 percent to $4.3963 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales; the company also provided FY19 sales guidance of $3-$5 million.
- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) surged 31 percent to $20.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales; the company also provided FY19 sales guidance in-line with estimates.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares jumped 29.1 percent to $3.6665 after reporting Q4 results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 25.4 percent to $3.7869 after gaining 12.27 percent on Wednesday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares rose 20.9 percent to $3.82. TrovaGene posted Q4 loss of $1.09 per share on sales of $78,000. Traders are circulating word of FDA abstract doc for the company’s prostate cancer treatment.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares surged 20 percent to $3.00 following Q4 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares rose 18.9 percent to $2.27.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) gained 16.2 percent to $35.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 15.1 percent to $35.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) surged 13.3 percent to $62.53. Bandwidth reported upsized offer from 2.25 million shares to 2.5 million shares priced at $54.25 per share.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares gained 13.2 percent to $5.08
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 12.9 percent to $39.64 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong full-year 2019 guidance.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares gained 12.2 percent to $5.05.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 11.4 percent to $12.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) gained 11.3 percent to $9.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance in-line with estimates.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) gained 11.2 percent to $22.66 following upbeat Q4 results.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares surged 10.9 percent to $5.70.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) jumped 8.6 percent to $15.48 following Q4 results.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 7.8 percent to $12.51 after the company said it will no longer conduct a 17.5 million share common stock offering.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) rose 6.9 percent to $92.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shares rose 6.8 percent to $29.88 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares rose 5.3 percent to $1.7901 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) rose 4.6 percent to $12.09 after the company's CEO and CFO bought 83,000 shares and 50,000 shares, respectively.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 4 percent to $1.23 after the company announced its new Logix Smart ZDC Test has obtained CE mark regulatory clearance to be sold as an in vitro diagnostic.
Losers
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares dipped 42.3 percent to $0.8453 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares declined 35.2 percent to $6.11 after the company disclosed that Audit Committee has concluded previously-issued financial statements for 3-, 9-months ended September 30, 2018. Bridgepoint expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.25)-$(0.23) and sales of $93.7 million-$94.7 million.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) dropped 27.2 percent to $18.02 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 19.4 percent to $14.12. Huami is expected to release Q4 results on March 14.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares declined 19.2 percent to $5.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) shares dipped 17 percent to $19.83 after reporting Q4 results.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $5.00.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) declined 14.2 percent to $5.02 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dropped 14 percent to $6.21.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 13.8 percent to $9.53 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) fell 12.8 percent to $145.86 after the company said it expects FY19 EPS of $6.93 to $7.06 versus the $7.06 consensus analyst estimate.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) fell 12.3 percent to $14.97 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares declined 11.6 percent to $23.57 following weak quarterly sales.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $9.51 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 11.4 percent to $4.11 after reporting Q4 results.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 10.7 percent to $4.6450.
- Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) dipped 10.3 percent to $25.50 after reporting lower-than-expected EPS and sales results for its fourth quarter.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $23.56 following Q2 results.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) fell 9.6 percent to $0.6140 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and set its 2019 capital investment plan at $320 million to $350 million.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares declined 9.1 percent to $11.53 following Q4 results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 8.8 percent to $3.0200 following Q4 results.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) fell 8.1 percent to $2.85 after surging 44.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares declined 7.7 percent to $92.81 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $36.04.
