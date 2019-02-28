Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2019 5:29pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are soaring 16 percent after announcing the company is splitting into two independent publicly traded companies. Gap also reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat, with adjusted earnings coming in at 71 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $4.623 billion, missing estimates by $77 million.
  • Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 44 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $233.2 million, beating estimates by $35.2 million.
  • Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $102.7 million, beating estimates by $2.7 million.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.48, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $4.484 billion, missing estimates by $126 million.

Losers

  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are down 24 percent after reporting weak guidance despite delivering a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.14), beating estimates by 11 cents.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 14 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $422.2 million, missing estimates by $21.19 million.

FreightWaves NOW - February 28, 2019