5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2019 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers:

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Roku’s quarterly earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $275.7 million, beating estimates by $14.08 million. The company sees first-quarter sales of $185 million-$190 million, against a $188-million consensus estimate.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares are up 4 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $7.6 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. The company raised FY19 earnings guidance.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) shares are up 3 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $174.7 million, beating estimates by $5.78 million.

Losers:

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a 5-cents-per-share loss, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $765.724 million, beating estimates by $624,000.

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 20 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $67.8 million, beating estimates by $1.64 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings and sales guidance. The company also reported a $75-million buyback.

