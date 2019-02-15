71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares jumped 108.82 percent to close at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock may be moving in sympathy with Electrameccanica, which spiked after a Bloomberg article highlighted its Solo electric vehicle. Arcimoto makes similar electric vehicles.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares gained 61.84 percent to close at $8.61 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares rose 24.47 percent to close at $3.5350.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) climbed 23.17 percent to close at $3.88.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares gained 20.47 percent to close at $104.06 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong Q1 forecast.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 18.91 percent to close at $0.2025 after the company reported a 66 percent year-over-year increase in FY18 sales.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) rose 17.46 percent to close at $55.64 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) gained 17.36 percent to close at $21.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares gained 14.7 percent to close at $41.13 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) climbed 13.79 percent to close at $22.03 following upbeat revenue for the year to the end of October.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 13.49 percent to close at $48.87.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) surged 13.41 percent to close at $133.98.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares rose 13.4 percent to close at $3.30.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) climbed 12.68 percent to close at $4.00.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares gained 12.32 percent to close at $54.34 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 11.49 percent to close at $7.86 after the company announced plans to resubmit its biologics license application for the treatment of peanut allergy in children.
- Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) gained 11.21 percent to close at $107.87 following strong Q4 results.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares climbed 11.09 percent to close at $4.81 on Thursday after surging 223.13 percent on Wednesday. Electrameccanica shares are continuing higher potentially due to a Tuesday Bloomberg article analyzing the company's 'Solo' electric vehicle and its potential to compete with Tesla.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 10.89 percent to close at $3.87.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) surged 10.67 percent to close at $2.49.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) rose 10.44 percent to close at $11.00.
- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) surged 9.92 percent to close at $7.09.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares rose 9.83 percent to close at $11.95.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 9.63 percent to close at $14.35. Omeros streamlined path to Biologics License Application for OMS721 in HSCT-TMA following meeting with the FDA.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 9.29 percent to close at $39.98 after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares jumped 9.23 percent to close at $20.12 following Q4 results.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) gained 9.19 percent to close at $31.19.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 8.95 percent to close at $21.06 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares gained 8.75 percent to close at $16.91 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) climbed 7.32 percent to close at $420.59 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, beating the $1.23 estimate; the company also issued Q1 sales guidance of $1.342-$1.352 billion, above the $1.34 billion estimate.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) gained 7.06 percent to close at $141.13 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates, provided FY19 sales guidance above estimates, and added $2 billion to their share buyback program.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 6.64 percent to close at $3.21 after the company said it is considering expanding its portfolio to include medicinal cannabis and CBD.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) climbed 6.42 percent to close at $112.69 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.93, beating the $0.90 estimate.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) surged 5.89 percent to close at $6.29 following Q4 results.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) surged 5.19 percent to close at $64.30 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares tumbled 72.89 percent to close at $2.81 on Thursday after the FDA said it cannot accept the company's new drug application for iclaprim in its current state and indicated additional data may be needed.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) dropped 29.65 percent to close at $3.44.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) declined 27.94 percent to close at $1.78 after the FDA requested additional data from the company's LOCK-IT-100 study to support Cormedix's new drug application.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares fell 26.9 percent to close at $11.33 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.
- New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) fell 25.77 percent to close at $0.9205 after the company reported Q4 sales of $157.4 million, missing the $217.32 million estimate.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) dropped 25.09 percent to close at $4.00 after the company reported data from its Phase 2a trial of ALBS03 diabetes therapy; data showed no improvement in primary endpoint.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 21.15 percent to close at $3.69 after the company announced a $65 million convertible debt offering with an initial conversion rate of $5.38 per share.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 17.27 percent to close at $2.73.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 16.63 percent to close at $6.82 on Thursday after declining 3.99 percent on Wednesday.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) dropped 15.72 percent to close at $11.85 following Q4 results.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares declined 15.41 percent to close at $26.78 following Q4 results.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) fell 14.66 percent to close at $6.93 after reporting Q4 results.
- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) declined 14.52 percent to close at $25.85 following Q4 results.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) dropped 13.5 percent to close at $2.05.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 13.06 percent to close at $12.7 after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company cut its dividend from 54 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) dropped 12.97 percent to close at $54.87 after reporting downbeat Q4 revenue.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 12.94 percent to close at $51.53 after reporting upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) dropped 1.279 percent to close at $3.75.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) declined 12.62 percent to close at $9.21. Xeris priced its public offering of 5.88 million shares at $10 per share.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 12.6 percent to close at $8.95.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 11.24 percent to close at $12.48.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 11.16 percent to close at $12.26
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) dipped 11.03 percent to close at $2.58 following weak quarterly sales.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) fell 10.53 percent to close at $3.06.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dipped 10.16 percent to close at $6.81.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares dropped 9.6 percent to close at $2.59.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) fell 9.03 percent to close at $40.19 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) shares declined 8.71 percent to close at $63.45 following Q4 results.
- Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) dropped 8.66 percent to close at $13.18 after reporting Q4 results.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) slipped 8.65 percent to close at $132.66 following Q4 results.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) shares declined 8.44 percent to close at $45.59. Coca-Cola reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company expects FY19 organic sales growth of 4 percent year over year.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) dropped 7.25 percent to close at $1.92.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) fell 5.73 percent to close at $48.41 following Q4 earnings.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares dropped 5.48 percent to close at $63.66 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 4.9 percent to close at $85.50 following weak Q4 results.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) fell 4.64 percent to close at $150.51 after reporting 2018 results.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.