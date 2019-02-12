Market Overview

26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 44.4 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.19 percent on Monday.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares rose 18.1 percent to $11.41 in pre-market trading after JAB proposed a partial tender offer to acquire additional shares at $11.65 per share in cash.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 14.8 percent to $19.92 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 12.1 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday.
  • Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) shares rose 10.8 percent to $47.45 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 10 percent to $38.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued strong first-quarter and FY2019 sales guidance.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 8 percent to $3.11 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has entered into a $72.5 million loan facility with Perceptive Advisors.
  • Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 7.7 percent to $5.86 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) rose 7.4 percent to $104.45 in pre-market trading amid the success of its 'Apex Legends' battle royale game. Apex Legends achieved 25 million players over past week.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.47 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.22 percent on Monday.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 7.2 percent to $8.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 7.1 percent to $47.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 6.8 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.21 percent on Monday.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) rose 6.1 percent to $123.16 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares fell 23.4 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak guidance.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) fell 16.7 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Bristow and Columbia Helicopters terminated proposed transaction for Bristow to acquire Columbia. Bristow Group posted Q3 loss of $0.57 per share on sales of $317.09 million.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) fell 15.4 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE: SBS) fell 6.8 percent to $9.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.35 percent on Monday.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 6.7 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading following weak Q4 sales. The company also announced plans to restate its 2016 and 2017 financial statements.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 4.7 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 forecast.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) fell 4.5 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Amkor reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 4.4 percent to $165.6 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 earnings.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) fell 3.3 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading.
  • New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) shares fell 3 percent to $13.47 in pre-market. New Mountain Finance priced its 3.75 million share common stock offering at $13.57 per share.
  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) fell 2.8 percent to $20.72 in pre-market trading after reporting a 7 million share common stock offering.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 3.2 percent to $65.49 in pre-market trading after reporting that topline data from phase 3 STELLAR-4 study of Selonsertib in compensated Cirrhosis due to NASH did not meet its primary endpoint.

