54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares rose 39.82 percent to close at $15.73 on Monday.
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) shares climbed 34.07 percent to close at $3.62 on Monday after Nasdaq granted the company's request for continued listing.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) surged 28.51 percent to close at $3.20.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares rose 25.97 percent to close at $2.91.
- Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares gained 22.33 percent to close at $1.26 on over 7x avg volume after the company announced Dr. Schaebsdau would lead the strategy and business development and advance the company's commercial strategy for its planned launch of the SugerBEAT.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 21.81 percent to close at $3.91.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares jumped 19.19 percent to close at $5.90.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) surged 19.06 percent to close at $16.24.
- Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) jumped 19 percent to close at $131.97 after the company reported Q4 results and issued strong earnings forecast.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) gained 18.38 percent to close at $8.50.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 15.2 percent to close at $4.8500.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) gained 14.74 percent to close at $10.90 following Q2 earnings.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 14.04 percent to close at $6.66.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) climbed 14.01 percent to close at $0.4800 after the company partially rebounded from a large volume sell-off that occurred late Friday afternoon.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) rose 13.89 percent to close at $8.53.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) climbed 13.76 percent to close at $5.91.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) rose 13.27 percent to close at $3.50.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares gained 13.26 percent to close at $56.12 after Financial Times reported that Smith & Nephew is in talks to buy NuVasive for over $3 billion.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 12.72 percent to close at $2.57.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) surged 11.07 percent to close at $3.11.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares rose 10.49 percent to close at $3.16.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 10.38 percent to close at $17.55.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 10.19 percent to close at $8.76 after reporting preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) climbed 9.75 percent to close at $16.10.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) gained 7.48 percent to close at $2.3000.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 7.4 percent to close at $27.58. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avis Budget from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $35.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) rose 7.18 percent to close at $7.91 after announcing that Taiwanese company Chroma would acquire a 20.5 percent stake in Camtek at $9.50 per share.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares gained 6.37 percent to close at $8.02.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) gained 5.8 percent to close at $11.50 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) rose 4.32 percent to close at $2.90. JMP Securities upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
Losers
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 19.04 percent to close at $4.76 on Monday.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares dipped 18.53 percent to close at $0.3553 on Monday after the company announced that Nasdaq informed the company that it did not meet Nasdaq's deadline to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) shares dropped 17.51 percent to close at $2.78.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) tumbled 17.29 percent to close at $4.64.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) declined 16.79 percent to close at $1.0900 following news of a $20 million at-the-market equity offering.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) dipped 14 percent to close at $3.44.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares fell 13.15 percent to close at $3.50.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) shares dropped 12.46 percent to close at $15.52 after the company reported Q1 sales of $748 million down from $765 million year over year and the company said it expects Q2 sales of $740 million to $765 million versus the $761 million estimate.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares declined 12.11 percent to close at $5.01.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 11.13 percent to close at $8.38.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dropped 10.91 percent to close at $3.02.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 10.55 percent to close at $2.12 on Monday after rising 26.74 percent on Friday.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares dropped 10.46 percent to close at $35.87 after reporting Phase 2 results for AK002 in xolair refractory chronic spontaneous urticaria patients.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) declined 10.05 percent to close at $1.88.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dropped 9.92 percent to close at $9.90.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 9.58 percent to close at $18.41.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares dropped 9.29 percent to close at $78.08.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dipped 8.55 percent to close at $2.46.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 8.18 percent to close at $5.39.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) shares dropped 7.78 percent to close at $42.91 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) fell 7.27 percent to close at $29.98 after Chardan Capital downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) dropped 7 percent to close at $49.67 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 5.75 percent to close at $17.36 after climbing 11.84 percent on Friday.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) fell 4.35 percent to close at $38.44 amid FT report that the company is in talks to buy NuVasive for over $3 billion.
