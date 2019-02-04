Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) presented its Service Excellence Awards to top-performing carriers at its ninth annual Mexican Carrier Recognition Event in Mexico City on January 17. The event – reported in a press release by Ryder on January 29 – recognized 20 Mexican carriers for their excellence in service in Ryder's international supply chain.

Ryder uses the Service Excellence Awards to motivate its Mexican carrier partners to improve their service offerings. Ryder's Mexico supply chain operations first began in 1994, according to the release.

"We share with them the best carrier practices because we want the best carriers working for us," said Gene Sevilla, vice president of international supply chain solutions at Ryder. "Many carriers work for us and they all want to be recognized for the award."

Sevilla said that for a carrier to be considered by Ryder for a Service Excellence Award, it must have zero accidents during the year, deliver all of its shipments on time and submit all invoices correctly to Ryder.

There are four categories of carriers considered for the Service Excellence Awards, based on the value of carriers' shipments invoiced to Ryder. The categories are large, midsize to large, midsize and small to midsize. Five top-performing companies in each category are selected. Sevilla said that Ryder partners with a range of different-sized carriers in Mexico. The largest carriers invoice Ryder over $60 million annually, while there are some which invoice less than $1 million.

Ryder assists its Mexican partners to improve their capabilities by providing them with new truck-based technology which helps to prevent accidents, improves security and boosts performance. This in turn improves Ryder's Mexican supply chain operations.

Don't miss it. Register today.

Ryder's supply chain operations in Mexico are extensive. According to Sevilla, Ryder operates five million square feet of warehouse space in the country (roughly 10 percent of Ryder's total warehouse space worldwide) and partners with nearly 200 Mexican carriers.

Sevilla said that Ryder's supply chain manages around 30,000 monthly shipments within Mexico. Jonathan Mayor, Ryder's manager of global corporate communications and social media, said that the company also manages over 21,000 monthly shipments crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as of 2018, more than three times the number of Ryder's 6,000 monthly shipments crossing the U.S.-Canada border.

Ryder's shipments cross the U.S.-Mexico border at three key locations – El Paso and Laredo, Texas and San Diego, California. Sevilla said that 95 percent of Ryder's cross-border supply chain shipments move through these crossing locations.

"We've been in Mexico for 25 years and we have been growing tremendously there," said Sevilla. "We've grown from nothing by selling and selling more. Our company now has over 4,000 employees [in Mexico] and we serve all the verticals."

Sevilla also said that while Ryder's share of northbound (Mexico to U.S.) shipments has remained flat in recent years, its share of southbound (U.S. to Mexico) shipments are now growing, providing new opportunities for Ryder's supply chain in Mexico.

Learn more today

Here is the full list of the recipients of Ryder's service excellence awards:

Large Carriers

Servicio de Transporte Internacional Y Local S.A. de C.V.

Transportes Monroy Schiavon, S.A. de C.V.

Fletes Lozmar, S.A. de C.V.

Auto Express Oriente S.A. de C.V.

AKNA Transportes S. de R.L. de C.V.

Midsize to Large Carriers

Promotora Norte Pacifico S.A. de C.V.

Transportes Logisticos de Carga S.A. de C.V.

Dynamo Fletes Y Servicios S.A. de C.V.

Corsa Transportes S.A. de C.V.

Auto Express Aguila S.A. de C.V.

Midsize Carriers

Transportes Pitic S.A. de C.V.

Juan Carlos Cuevas Benitez

Rapidos Sabinas S.A. de C.V.

Transportes Gasa S.A. de C.V.

Express MG S.A. de C.V.

Small to Midsize Carriers

Junior Rodrigo Diaz Garcia

Lorenza Barraza Guerrero

Larmont Internacional S.A. de C.V.

ILS Servicios Logisticos S.A. de C.V.

Aralo Express S.A. de C.V.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink