50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares climbed 119.96 percent to close at $1.19 on Monday after the company announced a pathway to resolve concerns the FDA had with oliceridine.
- Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares jumped 63.83 percent to close at $6.93 after the company announced development of a saliva-based biomarker for oral cancer.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares gained 22.09 percent to close at $3.04.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) gained 19.18 percent to close at $0.4790 after the New York Stock Exchange accepted the company's plan to regain compliance with exchange regulations.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 18.74 percent to close at $0.5265 after the company issued status update for expected turnover and transition to ongoing maintenance of four European Renewable energy projects.
- Comstock Mining Inc (NYSE: LODE) shares rose 18.36 percent to close at $0.1650 after the company entered an agreement to sell its Lucerne Properties for $15 million.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) shares surged 17.8 percent to close at $4.50.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) shares rose 17.07 percent to close at $2.88.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) climbed 15.92 percent to close at $7.72.
- Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) gained 15.86 percent to close at $36.67 after Entegris announced plans to buy Versum Materials in an all-stock transaction worth around $4 billion.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) climbed 15.36 percent to close at $18.48.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares gained 14.89 percent to close at $10.82.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) climbed 12.77 percent to close at $5.65.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares gained 12.09 percent to close at $14.93 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares rose 11.46 percent to close at $4.96.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) surged 11.23 percent to close at $20.11 on Monday.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 10.97 percent to close at $9.00 on Monday.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) rose 10.55 percent to close at $5.03.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares rose 10.53 percent to close at $5.88.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares jumped 10.27 percent to close at $12.24.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) gained 9.06 percent to close at $3.37.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares surged 9.01 percent to close at $2.54 on Monday.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares climbed 8.76 percent to close at $2.11 after the company reported the launch of its liquid biopsy kits for detection of circulating tumor DNA.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 8.35 percent to close at $20.63 after the company raised Q4 and FY18 sales guidance.
- Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) gained 5.87 percent to close at $33.16 after the company announced plans to buy Versum Materials in an all-stock transaction worth around $4 billion. Entegris also raised its FY2018 guidance.
- Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHFC) surged 5.37 percent to close at $44.75 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates and agreed to merge with TCF Financial Corp.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) shares rose 5.28 percent to close at $22.72 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates and agreed to merge with Chemical Financial.
Losers
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares tumbled 27.61 percent to close at $2.91 on Monday after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.0625 per share. The stock was also downgraded by B. Riley from Buy to Neutral with its price target cut from $10.50 to $2.65.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares dropped 18.8 percent to close at $3.80 on Monday after rising 4.00 percent on Friday.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) dipped 18.01 percent to close at $11.20 after the company announced plans to suspend dividends, buybacks and bonuses following Brazil Dam disaster.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) shares declined 15.93 percent to close at $2.27 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 14.57 percent to close at $19.17 after the company disclosed that its CEO Victor Herrero is leaving the company.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 13.82 percent to close at $138.01 after the company lowered its Q4 sales and gross margin guidance.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares dropped 13.59 percent to close at $8.39.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) dipped 12.54 percent to close at $40.58.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 11.84 percent to close at $4.02.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) tumbled 11.17 percent to close at $1.83 on Monday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 10.96 percent to close at $5.20.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) tumbled 10.82 percent to close at $3.71.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 10.44 percent to close at $14.33.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) declined 10.07 percent to close at $5.36.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares fell 9.87 percent to close at $4.84.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares dropped 9.55 percent to close at $3.22.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dipped 9.44 percent to close at $7.00 on Monday.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) declined 9.13 percent to close at $124.37 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) dipped 8.54 percent to close at $10.28.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) dipped 7.69 percent to close at $76.66.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 6.57 percent to close at $28.00 after the company disclosed that its patents were ruled invalid in patent lawsuit against Janssen and Genmab.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) dropped 6.35 percent to close at $20.95.
- United States Natural Gas (NYSE: UNG) fell 6.13 percent to close at $25.72.
