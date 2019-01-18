36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares rose 114.9 percent to $0.8166 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Fujian.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) jumped 44 percent to $3.6281 after reporting a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) shares gained 29.2 percent to $0.9900 after a court ruling was reversed which would have forced the company to pay $400 million to creditors.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) climbed 13.5 percent to $0.2700 after Sunoco annonuced execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement with Attis.
- Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares rose 12.6 percent to $31.07 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares gained 12.5 percent to $3.2403 after the company announced a partnership with Avfuel to supply sustainable jet fuel at an industry event.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) gained 11.7 percent to $2.8701 after the company reported sales of two focal one ultrasound devices in Brazil.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) 10.8 percent to $81.15 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 10 percent to $9.41. Baird initiated coverage on Tocagen with an Outperform rating.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 8.8 percent to $6.92 after dropping 9.53 percent on Thursday.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 8.1 percent to $2.3999. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Provention Bio with a Buy rating.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) gained 7.2 percent to $27.47.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 6.7 percent to $5.23. PiperJaffray upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $8.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) climbed 6.5 percent to $110.92 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares gained 6.4 percent to $2.9155.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) rose 6.3 percent to $43.96 following upbeat Q4 revenue.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 5.7 percent to $105.62 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 4.5 percent to $14.27 after CIBC initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating.
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares dropped 41.2 percent to $32.36.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares dipped 39.6 percent to $7.12 after the company issued weak fourth-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) tumbled 32.2 percent to $2.53 after the company announced disappointing data from its SM-88 study.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) dipped 28.2 percent to $12.99 after the company received a CRL from the FDA for its Sacituzumab Govitecan Biologics License Application.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 26.2 percent to $5.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals said the FDA's Endocrinology and Metabolic Advisory Committee voted 8 to 8 on whether the benefit-risk profile supports the approvability of Sotagliflozin, which it co-develops with Sanofi.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 16.2 percent to $12.06 after the company cut 2018 sales guidance.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 15.4 percent to $2.5650. Biocept priced its 990,000 share common stock offering at $2.25 per share.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dropped 14.6 percent to $1.88.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 12.5 percent to $0.5155. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals priced its 23 million share offering at $0.50 per share.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 11 percent to $2.67 after declining 6.54 percent on Thursday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) tumbled 9.9 percent to $8.84.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 9.4 percent to $314.77 after the company announced plans to reduce full-time headcount by 7 percent. The company said it projects Q4 profit to be lower than the prior quarter.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 8 percent to $33.30. Progress Software reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) dropped 7.6 percent to $9.90 after the company announced a 4.215 million common stock offering at $9.50 per share.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dipped 7.5 percent to $11.10.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares fell 7.2 percent to $13.51.
- Telecom Italia SpA ADR (NYSE: TI) fell 7 percent to $5.45 after the company announced 2018 domestic EBITDA will be lower than 2017.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 4.2 percent to $338.39. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company sees first-quarter global paid net additions of 8.9 million and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
