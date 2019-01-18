40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) shares rose 50.1 percent to $1.15 in pre-market trading after a court ruling was reversed which would have forced the company to pay $400 million to creditors.
- Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares rose 14.3 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 14.1 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading after surging 31.52 percent on Thursday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 12.9 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading. Gevo and Avfuel announced partnership to supply sustainable jet fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green event at Van Nuys Airport.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares rose 9.9 percent to $80.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) rose 9.8 percent to $29.41 in pre-market trading.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 8.5 percent to $100.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. The company issued strong FY2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) rose 7.7 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 7.7 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.53 percent on Thursday.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 7.2 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a $400 million buyback plan. The company sees FY19 Capex of $565 million-$600 million, free cash flow over $100 million.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) rose 6.9 percent to $36.24 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 6.2 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. PiperJaffray upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $8.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 5.8 percent to $11.86 in pre-market trading after falling 2.94 percent on Thursday.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 5.7 percent to $105.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) shares rose 5.2 percent to $68.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.29 percent on Thursday.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) rose 5.1 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) rose 3.7 percent to $8.97 in pre-market trading.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 3.4 percent to $8.96 in pre-market trading.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares rose 3.1 percent to $65.30 in pre-market trading after announcing an agreement for Walmart to continue participating in the CVS Caremark Network.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 3 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.67 percent on Thursday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 3 percent to $6.77 in pre-market trading after the company priced its offering of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) rose 2.8 percent to $42.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 revenue.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 2.5 percent to $ 6.66 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.53 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares fell 38.3 percent to $7.27 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak fourth-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 27.1 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company cut 2018 sales guidance.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 12.5 percent to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals priced its 23 million share offering at $0.50 per share.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 11.2 percent to $32.10 in pre-market trading. Progress Software reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 10 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after declining 6.54 percent on Thusrday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 7.2 percent to $322.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to reduce full-time headcount by 7 percent. The company said it projects Q4 profit to be lower than the prior quarter.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) fell 6.8 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after rising 2.01 percent on Thursday.
- Telecom Italia SpA ADR (NYSE: TI) fell 5.2 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced 2018 domestic EBITDA will be lower than 2017.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 5.2 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
- CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) fell 4.7 percent to $155.75 in pre-market trading.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) fell 4.5 percent to $21.33 in pre-market trading. Interpublic Group is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 13, 2019.
- Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) fell 4.5 percent to $10.11 in pre-market trading.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 4 percent to $7.99 in pre-market trading after rising 3.23 percent on Thursday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 3.3 percent to $341.57 in pre-market trading. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company sees first-quarter global paid net additions of 8.9 million and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares fell 2.7 percent to $83.00 in pre-market after reporting a 1 percent year-over-year drop in holiday sales.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) fell 2.3 percent to $116.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of LARTRUVO did not meet its primary endpoint.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) fell 2 percent to $97.50 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
