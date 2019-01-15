8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.41, beating estimates by 43 cents. Sales came in at $10.491 billion, beating estimates by $141 million. The company sees FY19 adjusted earnings of $10-$12.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares are up 4 percent, slightly reversing the 7-percent drop shares saw in the regular trading session.

American Airlines Group (NYSE: AAL) shares are up 2 percent on the heels of strong earnings and guidance out of United.

Southwest Air (NYSE: LUV) shares are up 2 percent in sympathy with other airline stocks trading higher on United's earnings and strong guidance.

Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) shares up 1.3 percent with several other airline stocks.

Losers