8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2019 5:01pm   Comments
Gainers

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.41, beating estimates by 43 cents. Sales came in at $10.491 billion, beating estimates by $141 million. The company sees FY19 adjusted earnings of $10-$12.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares are up 4 percent, slightly reversing the 7-percent drop shares saw in the regular trading session.

American Airlines Group (NYSE: AAL) shares are up 2 percent on the heels of strong earnings and guidance out of United.

Southwest Air (NYSE: LUV) shares are up 2 percent in sympathy with other airline stocks trading higher on United's earnings and strong guidance.

Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) shares up 1.3 percent with several other airline stocks.

Losers

  • Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a $100-million common stock offering.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are down 6 percent amid bankruptcy fears. Shares shed nearly 18 percent in the regular trading session.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares are down 2 percent following news of a restructuring whereby the company will eliminate 41 positions from its workforce, or about 20 percent of its total headcount.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

