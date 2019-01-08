65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) surged 161.22 percent to close at $6.87 on Friday after the company disclosed that it has achieved its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 trial for major depressive disorder..
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) shares jumped 81.96 percent to close at $57.68 after the company announced it is being acquired by DXC for $2 billion.
- Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) rose 66.33 percent to close at $232.65 after the company received an acquisition offer from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) at $235/Share in cash.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) gained 43.23 percent to close at $21.27 after climbing 6.76 percent on Friday.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) climbed 42.68 percent to close at $139.13 after the company disclosed that its SAGE-217 met its primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 3 clinical trial in postpartum depression.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) rose 40.3 percent to close at $8.53 after Elliott Management made an offer to acquire the company.
- CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 28.34 percent to close at $3.17.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 27.83 percent to close at $7.67.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 25.05 percent to close at $42.18 after the company reported estimated Q4 active accounts have increased since last year and streaming hours are up 68%. The company also announced a partnership with Westinghouse.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 23.24 percent to close at $72.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals named Geoffrey A. Block, M.D., as Vice President, Nephrology.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) rose 22.52 percent to close at $7.29.
- ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASV) gained 21.12 percent to close at $3.2400.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 20.59 percent to close at $7.32.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 20.15 percent to close at $3.2200.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 18.48 percent to close at $21.73 after reporting product revenue for Q4 and 2018.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) gained 18.43 percent to close at $4.82 after the company issued strong sales outlook.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) rose 18.37 percent to close at $5.80.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 18.22 percent to close at $10.25 after the company secured $75 million of credit financing with HealthCare Royalty Partners.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) shares jumped 17.89 percent to close at $3.36.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 17.58 percent to close at $3.0100.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) surged 16.44 percent to close at $13.60 after reporting 2018 preliminary financial results.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 16.33 percent to close at $11.54
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) climbed 15.17 percent to close at $3.72.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 14.79 percent to close at $75.36 after the company issued strong revenue forecast.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 14.69 percent to close at $62.00.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) gained 14.45 percent to close at $55.99.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) climbed 14.31 percent to close at $6.07.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) rose 14.17 percent to close at $5.64.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 14.14 percent to close at $61.04.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 14.11 percent to close at $3.72.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) rose 14.07 percent to close at $5.92.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) climbed 13.69 percent to close at $15.45.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 13.5 percent to close at $3.11.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 13.41 percent to close at $24.35.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) surged 13.33 percent to close at $4.59.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) gained 13.14 percent to close at $7.49. Apyx Medical expects Q4 sales of $5.90 million to 6.10 million.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) climbed 13.05 percent to close at $34.22.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) gained 12.91 percent to close at $26.59.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 12.46 percent to close at $3.2500 after the company disclosed that it has received its Canada Cannabis license.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 11.4 percent to close at $2.2280.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) gained 9.57 percent to close at $81.86 after the company announced it expects Q4 net product sales to have doubled since last year.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) jumped 9.57 percent to close at $15.45 after reporting IND clearance for MCLA-145.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVCR) rose 8.47 percent to close at $3.20.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 7.98 percent to close at $2.8400 after dropping 2.59 percent on Friday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 7.44 percent to close at $2.6000.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) gained 6.91 percent to close at $43.77 after the company reported positive long-term data from the open-label extension of the Phase 2 OASIS trial.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 6.2 percent to close at $8.74 following reports that Apollo is considering GE's jet-leasing business.
Losers
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) dipped 31.48 percent to close at $8.03 after the company reported failure of its WorldView-4 Satellite.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) dropped 24.73 percent to close at $14.88 on Friday. Natural Health Trends rejected false allegations in CCTV report and reiterated commitment to ethical business practices.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 23.18 percent to close at $16.37. AxoGen expects Q4 sales of at least $23.4 million and FY18 sales of at least $83.9 million.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 22.34 percent to close at $18.95 after CNBC reported the company could face a minimum of $30 billion in liabilities related to California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, citing unnamed sources.The report comes after a Reuters story over the weekend suggested the utility is considering a bankruptcy filing and will potentially be taking a major financial charge in Q4.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) dropped 21.66 percent to close at $13.27 after reporting resignation of CEO and President James Reinstein.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) shares dipped 19.55 percent to close at $15.06 after the company issued full-year 2019 guidance.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) tumbled 15.67 percent to close at $3.66 after the company reported Q4 sales volumes fell 29% Q/Q and suspended its quarterly distribution.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dropped 12.92 percent to close at $7.28.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) declined 12.65 percent to close at $7.32.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) fell 12.49 percent to close at $14.08.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) dropped 12.4 percent to close at $3.32.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares declined 12.01 percent to close at $3.37.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 11.9 percent to close at $18.66 after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) dropped 11.51 percent to close at $3.23.
- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD) fell 11.37 percent to close at $2.26.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 10.66 percent to close at $27.98.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 10.5 percent to close at $12.62. Diplomat Pharmacy narrowed its FY2018 sales guidance.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares declined 9.19 percent to close at $45.45.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.