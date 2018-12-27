Market Overview

Energous Rallies 30% After First Customer Product Approval From The FCC

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2018 9:09am   Comments
Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 30 percent Thursday morning after the maker of wireless charging technologies announced its first customer product approval.

What Happened

Energous said in a press release the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved its Delight PSAP hearing device to be marketed and sold in the U.S.

The device can be used by hearing impaired people without a prescription and tends to cost less than standard hearing aids. The product comes with a unique wireless charging platform based on its WattUp technology which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging along with over-the-air.

Why It's Important

Energous approved product boasts wireless charging technology that eliminates the frustrating process of battery replacement, the company said. The company also said it believes Thursday's product approval will be the "first of many" future wireless charging electronic products in many vertical markets.

The company expects availability of its PSAP product in the first quarter of 2019. Other products in its pipeline, including wireless charging technology for smartphones and other electronics, remains in development and has already been approved for use in 100 countries.

Shares traded around $5.96 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Citron Goes After Energous: 'They Continue To Overpromise And Never Deliver'

Oppenheimer: If Energous Can Execute, 'There Is Considerable Upside Potential'

Posted-In: Chargers Citron Research Federal Communications CommissionNews Short Sellers Legal Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

