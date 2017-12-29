Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citron Goes After Energous: 'They Continue To Overpromise And Never Deliver'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2017 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Citron Goes After Energous: 'They Continue To Overpromise And Never Deliver'
Related WATT
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ICYMI: Oddball Offering From Riot, Huge Run For Energous, Coattail Investing With Kim Kardashian
Citron Research tweets Energous' "history of deception"; shares drop 6.4% (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) lost around 10 percent Friday morning, but the stock is still up more than 200 percent over the past week.

What You Need To Know

Energous develops a wireless charging technology called WattUp, which delivers power to devices like mobile phones through radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. The stock was trading at around $9 on Tuesday but soared as high as $33.50 after the company received a certification from the Federal Communications Commission for its first-generation WattUp Mid Field transmitter.

Enter Citron Research

Short seller Citron Research said in a Tweet Friday morning that Energous has a "history of deception" and the recent FCC certification is "no different." Meanwhile, the company's technology is "not ready for prime time" and rival Powercast who also won an FCC approval will "expose" why the stock should trade back to $15.

Left told Benzinga he expects a secondary offering "as they continue to overpromise and never deliver."

"This [deception] is worse as they will not even specify how many watts they have been approved for by the FCC," Left said.

Meanwhile, Roth Capital Partners' William Gibson, was quoted by CNBC as saying in a Thursday note that "being first to market creates a meaningful competitive advantage to charging at a distance technologies." Naturally, Citron disagrees with the upgrade ans said it is "as [ridiculous] as their defense of Unipexel until [bankruptcy]."

Shares of Energous traded around $28.72 at time of publication, down 9.3 percent.

Related Links:

All The News That Has Energous Up 300% This Week

What iPhone's Wireless Charging Tech Means For Energous

Image credit: Energous WattUp Power Transmitter (TechCrunch, YouTube)

Posted-In: Citron ResearchAnalyst Color Short Sellers Short Ideas Top Stories Exclusives Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WATT)

32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ICYMI: Oddball Offering From Riot, Huge Run For Energous, Coattail Investing With Kim Kardashian
All The News That Has Energous Up 300% This Week
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 0.8%; Kazia Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WATT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.