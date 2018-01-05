Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer: If Energous Can Execute, 'There Is Considerable Upside Potential'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer: If Energous Can Execute, 'There Is Considerable Upside Potential'
Related WATT
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst Estimates For Stocks Are Rising - Cramer's Mad Money (1/3/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is quickly becoming one of Wall Street's most hotly debated stocks as the company's wireless charging technology platform is unproven yet has massive implications if it's embraced by the market.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Andrew Uerkwitz maintains a Perform rating on Energous' stock with no assigned price target.

The Thesis

Energous achieved a major milestone in its history after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved its wireless charging solution, Uerkwitz highlighted in a note. But looking ahead, the company now needs to execute on its product and take advantage of its very early share and lead. The company needs to get a product out into the market even if at a low volume and then commit R&D dollars to improve its product. Energous then needs to secure and build on a large OEM relationship to bring high volume of products to the market.

"We don't want to get ahead of our skis, but recognize that with execution, there is considerable upside potential," Uerkwitz said.

Looking forward to 2018, Energous should show a revenue of $3.9 million and then materially grow in 2019, the analyst said. Under a bull case scenario, the company should generate nearly $400 million in revenue by 2021 assuming it captures less than 20 percent of the market.

Bottom line, it's easy for investors to get ahead of themselves and while the FCC announcement is a notable milestone, there are many steps and improvements the company needs to make before recommending the stock.

Price Action

Shares of Energous were trading lower by more than 5 percent Friday morning.

Related Links:

Citron Goes After Energous: 'They Continue To Overpromise And Never Deliver'

Oddball Offering From Riot, Huge Run For Energous, Coattail Investing With Kim Kardashian

Latest Ratings for WATT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2017OppenheimerDowngradesOutperformPerform
Dec 2015Ladenburg ThalmannInitiates Coverage onBuy
Jul 2015Chardan CapitalInitiates Coverage onBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WATT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Uerkwitz Citron Research FCC OppenheimerAnalyst Color Short Sellers Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WATT)

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Up Over 1%; Merus Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higehr; Micronet Enertec To Sell Enertec Systems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WATT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.