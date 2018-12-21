40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares surged 167.6 percent to $0.8101 after the company announced Brookfield Interactive, ParagonEx, and MICT will merge and form a new company called Global Fintech Holdings.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 45.7 percent to $2.39 after the company announced FDA approval of Obalon Navigation System.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares climbed 44.7 percent to $0.4500 after the corporation announced a $2 million buyback.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 27 percent to $12.12.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 26.7 percent to $9.34.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) jumped 26 percent to $4.8600 after announcing a $20.5 million private placement and technology partnership with Air Liquide.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) climbed 20.4 percent to $3.38 after the company announced it entered a global commercial license and supply agreement with Nestle. The company is set to receive $4 million upfront and commercial milestones.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) gained 19.3 percent to $2.6950 after falling 9.24 percent on Thursday.
- Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE: GLOW) gained 17.3 percent to $0.1700 after the company announced it has entered a definitive merger agreement with SharedLabs.
- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) gained 17.1 percent to $14.31.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 10.9 percent to $5.05. Intevac reported a new program awards expected to increase backlog by $35 million. Intevac won a $28.6 million award to supply camera modules for IVAS program. The company also won a $6.9 million production contract from U.S. Army.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 10.7 percent to $15.69 after dropping 19.67 percent on Thursday.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 10.2 percent to $6.64.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) climbed 9.8 percent to $20.21. ATSG expanded and extended aircraft leasing and operating agreements with Amazon.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 9.7 percent to $74.09 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 7.7 percent to $7.71.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) climbed 6.6 percent to $13.68 after the CFO bought 7,500 shares at $13.43 per share.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 6.3 percent to $10.33 after dropping 21.10 percent on Thursday.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 6.2 percent to $3.81 after the company reported the purchase of Small Giant Games for $560 million in cash and stock. The company raised fourth quarter GAAP sales guidance from $235 to $243 million. The company also raised fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance from $32 million to $33 million.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) gained 6.1 percent to $3.35 after the company announced a $1.6 million order for Mode 5 test sets.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) rose 6 percent to $17.95. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Forty Seven with a Buy rating and a $36 price target.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) gained 5.7 percent to $59.97 after the company reported Q3 EPS above analyst estimates.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) dipped 27.3 percent to $0.7342 after the company announced its Phase 2 TRAXAR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Perrigo Company plc (NASDAQ: PRGO) fell 22.2 percent to $40.76 after Irish regulators asked the company to pay around $1.87 billion in tax liabilities. The company plans to appeal Irish tax authorities on behalf of its Elan Pharmaceuticals, whose Tysabri intellectual property and Biogen Idec assets were said to be improperly reported in 2013. Perrigo's management assured no payments are required and liquidity will remain unaffected until a final determination is reached.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares declined 17.4 percent to $3.7500. Therapix Biosciences has delivered notice of termination to FSD Pharma for previously announced acquisition letter of intent.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares tumbled 16.8 percent to $3.41.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) declined 12.9 percent to $5.02 after dipping 59.29 percent on Thursday.
- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) tumbled 12.8 percent to $0.7500 after the company reported preliminary Q4 EPS decreased $2.51 since last year.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) declined 11.5 percent to $12.14.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares dropped 11 percent to $20.44 after the company disclosed that its CFO Andrew Hack is stepping down.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares slipped 10.1 percent to $24.65.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) fell 10 percent to $0.0910. Biopharmx received a Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) shares dropped 9.5 percent to $4.30.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 9.4 percent to $17.20 after rising 2.26 percent on Thursday.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares declined 9.3 percent to $5.31.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 8.1 percent to $3.1250.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $4.0450.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares fell 7.9 percent to $11.69. CalAmp reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares declined 7.5 percent to $3.6798.
