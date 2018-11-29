27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 30.8 percent to $4.97 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received minutes from Breakthrough Therapy Guidance meeting with the FDA.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) rose 19.7 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 16.9 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 12.4 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 11.3 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 9.6 percent to $31.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 7.4 percent to $105.01 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 results and upbeat guidance for FY19.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 5.3 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading after reporting narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 4.8 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares rose 4.3 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 25.73 percent on Wednesday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 3.8 percent to $97.60 in pre-market trading.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 3.4 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 63.19 percent on Wednesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 3.2 percent to $12.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 2.6 percent to $26.77 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares fell 13.3 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after rising 6.72 percent on Wednesday.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 11.8 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 11.5 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading. Tilly’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 10.6 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. RYB Education reported Q3 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $35.257 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 9.2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading. Express reported upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 9 percent to $26.50 in pre-market after reporting secondary offering of common shares by certain shareholders.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 7 percent to $4.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.60 percent on Wednesday.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 6.1 percent to $11.54 in pre-market trading.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 6 percent to $78.33 in pre-market trading. Dollar Tree posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views. The company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 5.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.52 percent on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 4.4 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that investigators searched Deutsche Bank offices on money laundering allegations.
- Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) shares fell 4 percent to $93.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a $650 million common stock offering.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 3.4 percent to $22.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.80 percent on Wednesday.
