Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2018 8:02am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 30.8 percent to $4.97 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received minutes from Breakthrough Therapy Guidance meeting with the FDA.
  • Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) rose 19.7 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 16.9 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.

  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 12.4 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.78 percent on Wednesday.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 11.3 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 9.6 percent to $31.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 7.4 percent to $105.01 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 results and upbeat guidance for FY19.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 5.3 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading after reporting narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 4.8 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares rose 4.3 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 25.73 percent on Wednesday.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 3.8 percent to $97.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 3.4 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 63.19 percent on Wednesday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 3.2 percent to $12.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.71 percent on Wednesday.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) rose 2.6 percent to $26.77 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares fell 13.3 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after rising 6.72 percent on Wednesday.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 11.8 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 11.5 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading. Tilly’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
  • RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 10.6 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. RYB Education reported Q3 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $35.257 million.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 9.2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading. Express reported upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 9 percent to $26.50 in pre-market after reporting secondary offering of common shares by certain shareholders.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 7 percent to $4.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.60 percent on Wednesday.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 6.1 percent to $11.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 6 percent to $78.33 in pre-market trading. Dollar Tree posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views. The company lowered its FY18 guidance.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 5.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.52 percent on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 4.4 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that investigators searched Deutsche Bank offices on money laundering allegations.
  • Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) shares fell 4 percent to $93.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a $650 million common stock offering.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 3.4 percent to $22.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.80 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABR + ALQA)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 500 Points; Tiffany Shares Plunge
Cannabis Connection Sends Alliqua Shares Soaring Nearly 200%
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Chico's Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Gaming Partners International Shares Surge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TNXP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Latest Trends In Alcohol: Panel Sees Rise In Hard Seltzer, Spirits