50 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Gainers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares jumped 96.81 percent to close at $5.55 on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of a company which supplies and develops licenses Ultimate Interception for $1 million.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares jumped 36.83 percent to close at $5.87 on Wednesday following Q3 results.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 24.17 percent to close at $20.29.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 18.56 percent to close at $25.10.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) climbed 17.17 percent to close at $46.61.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) gained 16.93 percent to close at $32.81.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) surged 14.91 percent to close at $52.96 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 14.69 percent to close at $32.63. Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Neutral to Outperform.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) jumped 13.82 percent to close at $3.13.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) rose 12.98 percent to close at $2.35.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 12.69 percent to close at $2.93.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) climbed 13.23 percent to close at $4.28 on Wednesday.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 12.98 percent to close at $18.19.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 11.64 percent to close at $13.71.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) jumped 11.55 percent to close at $35.84 after reporting a $200 million buyback plan.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 11.52 percent to close at $24.10.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) gained 11.46 percent to close at $8.56.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares surged 11.4 percent to close at $11.73.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 11.32 percent to close at $15.14 after reporting Q3 results.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) climbed 11.2 percent to close at $22.05 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 10.95 percent to close at $45.71.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 9.99 percent to close at $17.56 after announcing the launch of eInstant and digital games with Norsk Tipping, Norway's National Lottery.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) rose 9.74 percent to close at $135.04 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong fourth quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) rose 9.04 percent to close at $26.17 following Q3 results.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) climbed 8.79 percent to close at $4.33.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 8.04 percent to close at $5.24.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 7.67 percent to close at $32.44 after announcing better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- InfraREIT, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE: HIFR) shares rose 7.36 percent to close at $22.77.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 6.99 percent to close at $4.44.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 6.67 percent to close at $0.80. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cinedigm with a Buy rating.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) gained 5.88 percent to close at $0.81 after the company said it successfully completed its end-of-phase 2 trial meeting with the FDA. The company said a single phase 3 trial may be sufficient for approval.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 5.08 percent to close at $2.48 after the company reported Nasdaq filing extension.
- LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) shares rose 5.94 percent to close at $9.81 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares dipped 56.77 percent to close at $0.5144 on Wednesday after the company issued a press release highlighting Megiddo-Jezreel #1 well was determined to be not commercially productive.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 36.46 percent to close at $4.20 on Wedensday after jumping 144.81 percent on Tuesday.
- Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 30.73 percent to close at $1.42 after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares dropped 22.52 percent to close at $10.22.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares fell 19.44 percent to close at $2.90 on Wednesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 11.81 percent to close at $3.51.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares fell 11.75 percent to close at $4.43.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) declined 10 percent to close at $2.16.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares fell 9.45 percent to close at $2.49.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) fell 8.84 percent to close at $1.96. China Rapid Finance reported a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $17.567 million.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.83 percent to close at $28.29 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 8.67 percent to close at $4.95 on Wednesday.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dipped 7.58 percent to close at $10.36.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares fell 7.54 percent to close at $2.82.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares tumbled 7.43 percent to close at $16.20 on Wednesday.
- Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) slipped 6.99 percent to close at $6.65.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 6.88 percent to close at $2.98.
