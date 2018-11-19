35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) shares jumped 58.5 percent to $1.95 after the company announced it is evaluating potential business combinations in alternative sectors, including the cannabis industry.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) climbed 35 percent to $0.41 after the company announced receipt of 501(k) clearance to market its AXP II AutoXpress platform for clinical cord blood banking.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares gained 28.4 percent to $6.55 after the company reported the purchase of Michelangelo's Crucifixion painting for $75 million.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 17.5 percent to $2.715 after climbing 11.06 percent on Friday.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 13.6 percent to $1.92 after the company beat Q3 sales estimates, reported EPS up from last year and issued upbeat Q4 guidance.
- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) rose 13.3 percent to $34.54 after the company agreed to be acquired for $35 per share in cash and stock from Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) in a deal worth $1.6 billion..
- SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) climbed 11.9 percent to $0.94 after the company posted a year-over-year improvement in Q3 EPS and sales.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 11.6 percent to $2.6777.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) climbed 11.6 percent to $2.41.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) rose 10.4 percent to $26.14 after Bloomberg reported the company has acquisition interest from Blackstone and Stonepeak.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) climbed 10.1 percent to $30.84.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 9.8 percent to $1.35 after the company announced it will sell its stake in National Holdings Corporation for around $23 million.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 8.3 percent to $4.45.
- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) shares gained 8.2 percent to $36.7835 after the company agreed to sell its construction aggregates business to VantaCore Partners for $205 million.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) climbed 7.5 percent to $5.3745.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 6.9 percent to $2.95.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) surged 6.7 percent to $1.4399 after the company reported Q3 sales of C$190,000 compared with negligible revenue in the same quarter last year.
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) gained 6 percent to $21.245. JP Morgan upgraded Darling Ingredients from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $21 to $25.
Losers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) tumbled 20.6 percent to $0.88 after the company announced an equity offering priced at $1 per share.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares fell 17.9 percent to $23.00.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) shares dipped 17.1 percent to $49.25 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $24.015.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 13.5 percent to $55.32.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) tumbled 10.8 percent to $24.97 after the company announced plans to acquire DJO Global for $3.15 billion in cash.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dipped 10.2 percent to $19.55.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $6.886.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares fell 10.2 percent to $9.88.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped 10.2 percent to $22.72.
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) fell 9.8 percent to $2.12.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares declined 9.7 percent to $10.84 after the company announced the sale of its interest in certain Ward County, TX leases.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) dropped 8.9 percent to $5.12.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) fell 7.8 percent to $27.310. Aimmune Therapeutics disclosed that phase 3 PALISADE clinical trial of AR101 met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) dropped 7.3 percent to $13.12.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 6.6 percent to $22.78 after the company filed an additional electric incident report with the California Public Utilities Commission related to California's Camp Fire.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 6 percent to $21.67 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter.
