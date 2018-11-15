76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares jumped 58.18 percent to close at $2.61 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D reported completion of divestiture of Overland Storage.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) shares surged 53.93 percent to close at $13.13 after the company reported formation of strategic alliance with bet365 to offer sports betting and online gaming in state of New York at Resorts World Catskills.
- Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) climbed 48.64 percent to close at $3.27 after Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) announced the acquisition of Taho for $3.40 per share in cash.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares gained 24.08 percent to close at $0.9058 after the company late Tuesday reported Q2 EPS of $(0.13), an improvement from $(0.28) last year.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 22.55 percent to close at $6.14 after reporting Q3 results.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) rose 20.79 percent to close at $7.03 after reporting Q3 results.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) gained 19.43 percent to close at $4.61 following Q3 earnings.
- United States Natural Gas (NYSE: UNG) gained 18.9 percent to close at $39.32 after gaining 4.78 percent on Tuesday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) gained 18.56 percent to close at $17.95 after reporting in-line Q4 earnings.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 17.23 percent to close at $37.69.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) rose 16.63 percent to close at $2.63.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) gained 15.23 percent to close at $2.95.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares rose 14.29 percent to close at $16.00 on Wednesday. Vapotherm priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) shares rose 13.76 percent to close at $13.02.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 13.25 percent to close at $2.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) rose 13.11 percent to close at $12.77 after reporting narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 11.66 percent to close at $19.15 on Wednesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 11.29 percent to close at $3.45.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 11.03 percent to close at $2.92.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) gained 10.98 percent to close at $14.15 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 10.83 percent to close at $3.48.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) climbed 10.76 percent to close at $5.25 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) gained 10.68 percent to close at $18.65.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) climbed 10.24 percent to close at $6.78 following Q3 earnings.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares rose 10.18 percent to close at $28.35.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) gained 10.02 percent to close at $64.45 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) climbed 10 percent to close at $2.97.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares rose 9 percent to close at $3.15.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) gained 8.81 percent to close at $65.68.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) climbed 7.89 percent to close at $21.32 after the company announced plans to acquire the operations of Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit for $300 million in cash.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares gained 7.3 percent to close at $5.29.
- Micro Focus International plc (NASDAQ: MFGP) shares rose 7.04 percent to close at $17.93. Goldman Sachs upgraded Micro Focus International from Neutral to Buy.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) gained 7.02 percent to close at $8.00 after the company disclosed that Frank Zitella has resigned as CFO.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 5.88 percent to close at $19.62 following Q1 results. Hollysys Automation posted Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share on sales of $138.719 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) gained 5 percent to close at $2.73.
Losers
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares tumbled 42.21 percent to close at $1.67 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares dropped 30.98 percent to close at $2.05 on Wednesday after climbing 53.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 29.83 percent to close at $4.14 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) dropped 26.11 percent to close at $1.67 following Q3 earnings.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) fell 23.65 percent to close at $7.07 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 22.65 percent to close at $13.73. Cardlytics posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed views.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 22.44 percent to close at $2.35 after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 21.79 percent to close at $25.59. A group of three law firms filed a lawsuit on behalf of victims of California's 'Camp Fire' against PG&E, Reuters reported. Edward Jones downgraded PG&E from Hold to Sell.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 19.47 percent to close at $6.66.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) dipped 17.55 percent to close at $5.475.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) dropped 16.97 percent to close at $1.37 following Q3 results.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) dipped 15.81 percent to close at $28.76.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 15.36 percent to close at $31.47 following Q3 results.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dropped 14.89 percent to close at $2.40 after reporting Q3 results.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares fell 14.68 percent to close at $14.12.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares declined 14.33 percent to close at $2.93 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) fell 14.22 percent to close at $18.58.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares declined 13.99 percent to close at $5.35 on Wednesday.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) dipped 13.66 percent to close at $1.77 following Q3 results.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares fell 13.44 percent to close at $86.13.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dropped 13.42 percent to close at $5.87.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 12.66 percent to close at $5.59 after the company reported Q3 sales and subscription revenues were down from last year. The company also reported a decrease in subscribers from last year.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) tumbled 12.14 percent to close at $10.245 following Q3 earnings.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares declined 12.13 percent to close at $4.20 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 12 percent to close at $2.20.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 11.94 percent to close at $9.51 following downgrade from JP Morgan.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 11.76 percent to close at $5.400 following Q3 results.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) shares fell 11.6 percent to close at $19.82. Amalgamated Bank priced its 2 million share common stock offering at $19.25 per share.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) fell 11.59 percent to close at $1.83 after climbing 15.64 percent on Tuesday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares declined 11.5 percent to close at $8.93 after announcing Q3 results.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 10.86 percent to close at $34.30. Canopy Growth posted a Q2 loss of C$1.52 per share on sales of C$23.327 million.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) dropped 10.81 percent to close at $33.00 following Q2 results.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 10.71 percent to close at $3.75 following Q2 results.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) tumbled 10.4 percent to close at $12.66 after the company announced the acquisition of Taho for $3.40 per share in cash.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 9.29 percent to close at $3.71.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares declined 8.38 percent to close at $15.86.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 8.26 percent to close at $102.34. Tilray reported a third-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) dropped 7.95 percent to close at $3.24.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) dipped 7.25 percent to close at $32.64. Bernstein downgraded Conagra Brands from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares dropped 6.83 percent to close at $1.91.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dropped 6.82 percent to close at $4.10. JP Morgan downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
