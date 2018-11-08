65 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: IAM) shares rose 55.2 percent to $9.34.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares jumped 32.8 percent to $3.60. Releasing the first human clinical trial results of its cancer vaccine, Nantkwest said all 30 patients with advanced metastatic cancer refractory to multiple previous therapies receiving NK cell fusion and novel cancer memory vaccine reported zero incidence of cytokinase release syndrome. In highly refractory late-stage advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer about 90 percent disease control was achieved, with median overall survival of 9.5 months or greater, while 80 percent disease control was achieved in highly refractory late-stage advanced metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
- Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: ORM) gained 29 percent to $19.30. Ready Capital announced a merger with Owens Realty Mortgage in an all-stock deal.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) climbed 27.3 percent to $27.30 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 26.8 percent to $24.16 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) jumped 26.5 percent to $3.6299 following Q3 results.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) gained 25.3 percent to $2.87 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares rose 23.8 percent to $12.97 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) climbed 23.7 percent to $3.1055 following strong Q3 results.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 22.6 percent to $8.47 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 21.6 percent to $25.92 following Q3 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares jumped 21.4 percent to $22.82 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares rose 20.1 percent to $8.96 following Q3 earnings.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) climbed 19.8 percent to $17.10 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) surged 19.3 percent to $24.40 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) gained 18.8 percent to $5.29 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) rose 18 percent to $19.79.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) gained 15.8 percent to $18.555.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 15.7 percent to $53.420 after the company beat Q3 sales estimates.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) rose 15.1 percent to $66.81 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) jumped 15 percent to $22.21 following Q3 results.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares gained 14.6 percent to $5.90 following Q2 earnings.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 14.5 percent to $3.98 following strong Q3 results.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) jumped 14 percent to $3.74 following Q3 results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 12.9 percent to $3.50 after reporting Q3 results.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) rose 12.8 percent to $38.76 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares gained 12.8 percent to $5.21 following Q3 earnings.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 12 percent to $21.70 following Q3 results.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) climbed 10.9 percent to $44.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) gained 10.3 percent to $28.11 following strong Q3 earnings.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) shares rose 10.2 percent to $30.615 after Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) announced plans to purchase the company at $31.75 per share in cash. ARRIS also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) gained 10 percent to $54.06 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 9.1 percent to $5.40 after reporting Q3 results.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) rose 8 percent to $77.41 as the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY18 guidance.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 7.4 percent to $50.75 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 7.4 percent to $22.18 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 4.7 percent to $61.36 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY18 outlook.
Losers
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares dropped 46.1 percent to $3.04 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) fell 35.2 percent to $40.775 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to purchase Stitch for $60 million in cash.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares tumbled 25.4 percent to $21.11 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) dipped 24.1 percent to $9.34 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 23.5 percent to $19.33 after reporting Q3 earnings. Alliance One reported plans to consolidate US tobacco processing operations to its Wilson, North Carolina facility by September 2019.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) dipped 23 percent to $23.40 following downbeat Q1 results.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) dropped 21.2 percent to $16.10 following Q3 results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 20.9 percent to $19.38 after the company announced plans to purchase ARRIS International at $31.75 per share in cash. CommScope also reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares dropped 20.8 percent to $1.925. Flotek Industries posted Q3 adjusted loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $71 million. Superior Energy Services will replace Flotek Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, November 14.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 19.5 percent to $3.06 after reporting Q3 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) tumbled 18.6 percent to $11.50 after the company reported Q3 results. AeroCentury reported a Q3 loss of $3.16 per share on sales of $7.17 million.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) fell 18.4 percent to $28.105 after reporting Q3 results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 18.3 percent to $48.1117 after reporting third-quarter earnings.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dipped 16.5 percent to $13.39 following Q3 results.
- James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) shares dropped 16.4 percent to $12.50 following Q2 results.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares dipped 14.9 percent to $8.915.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 14.8 percent to $64.00. Perrigo posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) dropped 13.8 percent to $4.66 following Q3 earnings.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) dipped 13.6 percent to $2.013 following Q3 results.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) dropped 12.8 percent to $13.79 following Q3 earnings.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 12.1 percent to $100.2925 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dipped 10.6 percent to $6.19.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $2.28 after falling 90.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 9.3 percent to $74.99 after reporting third-quarter results.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 9.1 percent to $69.20 following Q3 results.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares dipped 9 percent to $2.80 following Q3 results. Achaogen posted a Q3 loss of $1.02 per share on sales of $2 million.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares tumbled 8.4 percent to $11.45 after reporting Q3 results.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 6.6 percent to $59.0106. QUALCOMM reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the first quarter.
