7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Revenues came in at $6.82 billion, beating estimates by $520 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.90, which does not compare to the $(0.19) estimate. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $4.55, beating estimates by 57 cents. Sales came in at $5.326 billion, missing estimates by $54 million. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $34.66 billion, beating estimates by $650 million.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.13, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $29.1 billion, beating estimates by $1.21 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 77 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $3.372 billion, missing estimates by $48 million.
Losers
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are down 18 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $1.65 billion, missing estimates by $50 million. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.41, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $834.2 million, missing estimates by $24 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
