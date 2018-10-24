Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2018 4:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Revenues came in at $6.82 billion, beating estimates by $520 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.90, which does not compare to the $(0.19) estimate. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $4.55, beating estimates by 57 cents. Sales came in at $5.326 billion, missing estimates by $54 million. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $34.66 billion, beating estimates by $650 million.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.13, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $29.1 billion, beating estimates by $1.21 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 77 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $3.372 billion, missing estimates by $48 million.

Losers

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are down 18 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $1.65 billion, missing estimates by $50 million. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.41, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $834.2 million, missing estimates by $24 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

