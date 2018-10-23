Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will issue third-quarter results Wednesday afternoon. Analysts who cover Ford expect the company to report earnings of 28 cents per share on sales of $33.3 billion.

Although Ford has historically reported earnings before the open of the U.S. markets, the company published quarterly results after hours last quarter and for the first quarter of 2018. Keeping that in mind, expect Ford to publish the third-quarter earnings around 4:15 p.m. ET.

Company management will host a conference call to go over the quarterly results at 5:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

What To Listen For

Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs offered six items Ford investors should be listening for on that call:

The impact of aluminum/steel tariffs that went into effect in spring of 2018. Ford said it will see a $600 million to $1 billion hit to the 2018 sales figure. The company said it will blame rising material costs as well as the effect of tariffs. The impact of a recent truck recall on costs. Performance in foreign markets including China, South America and Europe. Will Ford stay in all 100 markets it's in? Ford has been making do with an aging product line. Last week, Ford met with its 3,000 North American dealers to lay out the short-term future product plan and ad campaign. Ford F-150 is up against a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and Ram 1500. Ford lowered its 2018 earnings projections after second-quarter profits dropped 50 percent.

For investors looking to get Ford's earnings news as the results break, check out Benzinga Pro's real-time news feed.

Ford's stock closed Tuesday at $8.60, up 2.3 percent on the day. Shares are down 33 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

7 Reasons Morgan Stanley Pulled Back On Ford

Will Tariffs Weigh On Boeing and Ford Earnings? Analysts Don't Seem Too Worried