5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are up 3 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents per share, missing estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $3.39 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company announced a $200 million buyback.
Losers
- Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.65, missing estimates by 7 cents. Net interest income came in at $232.18 million, up from $204.36 million year-over-year.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) shares are down 6 percent after cutting FY18 guidance. The company lowered FY18 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.45-$2.55 to $2.40-$2.45. The company also issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $4.74, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $2.116 billion, beating estimates by $96 million. The company narrowed its FY18 guidance.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares are down 2 percent after announcing CEO Rob Sands will step down as CEO and be promoted to a Chair role. Current President Bill Newlands will take over as CEO.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.