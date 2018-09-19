Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon's New Scout Business Sends Wayfair's Stock Lower

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2018 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon's New Scout Business Sends Wayfair's Stock Lower
Related AMZN
Could Sector Rotation Be The Reason For AMD's Recent Weakness?
Stock Market Appears To Focus On US-China Tariff News As US, Canada Continue Talks
Retail shocker: Amazon said to be planning 3K stores (Seeking Alpha)
Related W
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion on McDonald's, PayPal And More
BofA Cites Growth Deceleration, Elevated Expenses, Valuation In Neutral Turn On Wayfair
Wayfair takes another Amazon hit (Seeking Alpha)

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s new business Scout appears to be a direct competitor to the online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W).

What Happened

Amazon's Scout business shows furniture products that shoppers can "like" or "dislike" based on their preferences and new products are prompted based on prior choices, according to CNBC. The business has products for sale within home furniture, kitchen and dining products, shoes and home decor, with more categories to come.

Amazon is making use of machine learning technology to improve on one of the biggest complaints about its site: that it's not a platform to browse products, CNBC said.

Wayfair's stock responded to the downside and was down 2.95 percent at $139.03 at the close Wednesday. 

Why It's Important

"This is a new way to shop, allowing customers to browse millions of items and quickly refine the selection based solely on visual attributes," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. "Amazon uses imagery from across its robust selection to extract thousands of visual attributes for showing customers a variety of items so they can select their preferences as they go."

What's Next

Amazon has yet to promote its new page, and it's intended to "free people from the need to use words to describe what they're looking for" when shopping in highly visual categories like furniture.

Related Links:

From Mattresses To Groceries, Survey Shows Consumers Don't Always Prefer Amazon

Amazon's New Private-Label Furniture Business: Everything You Should Know

 

Posted-In: CNBC e-commerce Furniture retail ScoutNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + W)

Could Sector Rotation Be The Reason For AMD's Recent Weakness?
Stock Market Appears To Focus On US-China Tariff News As US, Canada Continue Talks
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion on McDonald's, PayPal And More
New U.S. Tariffs On China Lighter Than Some Expected, Potentially Lending Positive Tone
A Pro's Take On Kroger Stock After Thursday's Plunge
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley: Multiple Expansion Across Oilfield Services Sector Likely Amid Broadening Global Capex Upcycle