Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

From Mattresses To Groceries, Survey Shows Consumers Don't Always Prefer Amazon
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2018 9:08am   Comments
Share:
From Mattresses To Groceries, Survey Shows Consumers Don't Always Prefer Amazon
Related AMZN
Morgan Stanley: Bitcoin Is No Threat To PayPal's Online Dominance
Market Starts Week In Or Near Correction Territory After Friday's Sell-Off
Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings: What to Expect (GuruFocus)

About 63 percent of households are now Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime members, according to a survey by KeyBanc Capital Markets. But consumers haven’t completely withdrawn from the brick-and-mortar experience.

The Rating

KeyBanc analysts maintained a Sector Weight rating on Amazon.

The Thesis

The analysts found that 73 percent of survey respondents still shop at malls, with certain transactions more likely than others to take place offline.

“Amazon is popular for apparel, shoes and consumer electronics purchases, but less popular for mattresses and large home appliances,” they wrote in a Monday note.

Other categories that are still escaping Amazon’s dominance include groceries, watches, jewelry and wearable technology. Consumers who are “very likely” or “completely likely” to buy home decor, furniture or cosmetics on Amazon are also proportionately rare.

The competitive circumstances bode well for the likes of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX), Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH).

Notably, though, other sector pressures and consumer spending habits led KeyBanc to negatively interpret survey results for home decor, furniture and mattress companies.

Price Action

At the time of publication, Amazon was set to open up 1.8 percent at $1,431.

Related Links:

Amid Grocery Delivery Shutdowns, It Appears Even Amazon Cares About Costs

Amazon Should Compete With Booking And Expedia, Morgan Stanley Says

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018MKM PartnersMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: ecommerce KeyBanc Capital Markets retailAnalyst Color Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ETH)

The Week Ahead: Zuckerberg Goes To Washington, Big Banks Get Earnings Season Underway
Morgan Stanley: Bitcoin Is No Threat To PayPal's Online Dominance
Market Starts Week In Or Near Correction Territory After Friday's Sell-Off
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Fitbit, Mattel, Twitter And More
WrestleMania Returns To New Orleans With WWE's Stock Back At All-Time Highs
The Rise Of An Empire: All The Ways Amazon Grew Even Bigger Under Trump's Nose
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.