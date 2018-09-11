Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2018 6:20pm   Comments
Share:
Related
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 75 Points; Ardelyx Shares Slide
Related
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers:

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares are up 167 percent after the announcement that the company will forbear from exercising its right to accelerate outstanding loans.

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares are up 5 percent amid a news-pending halt in Foamix Pharma; each company is developing acne treatments.

Losers:

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares are down 13 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAVE + BPMX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Blessings for Merck's HIV Drug Combo, Veracyte's Test Gets Medicare Coverage
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
A Preview Of Famous Dave's Of America's Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RHE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman's Specialty Pharma Pair Trade: Sidelined On Endo, Bearish On Mallinckrodt