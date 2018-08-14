Market Overview

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2018
Gainers

  • Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) jumped 80 percent to $2.52 after the company reported the sale of its wholesale wine business to Precept Brands for $18 million in cash.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 26.4 percent to $3.50 after the company reported Q2 results and issued strong 2018 sales guidance.
  • Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) rose 20.3 percent to $0.559 after the company reported strong earnings for the three months ended June 30.
  • Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) climbed 17.2 percent to $11.25 following Q2 results. Servotronics posted Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $11.95 million.
  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) gained 14.4 percent to $3.34. Level Brands reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $3.2 million.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 13.7 percent to $0.149.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 12.9 percent to $0.86 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.02 compared with $(0.07) last year.
  • DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 12.8 percent to $0.97 after the company reported a 133% year-over-year increase in sales for the first half of 2018.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) surged 12.5 percent to $23.80 after the company released its first quarterly earnings report since its IPO in June.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 11 percent to $3.95 after the company reported a strategic transaction with Ganfeng Lithium to jointly advance Caucharí-Olaroz.
  • Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) rose 10.1 percent to $52.23 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY18 forecast.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) climbed 10.1 percent to $3.92 after announcement that the company will increase its interest in Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project from 50% to 62.5% through deal with Ganfeng Lithium.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) gained 9.6 percent to $2.85.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares rose 8.2 percent to $156.75 after the company announced upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NYSE: TGA) climbed 6.9 percent to $3.27 following Q2 earnings.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 6.9 percent to $6.07 after reporting the publication of preclinical data for ARQ 531 reversible inhibitor of both wild type and mutant BTK.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 6.4 percent to $6.16.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) climbed 5.8 percent to $26.05. Macquarie upgraded Nielsen from Neutral to Outperform, while Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 5.5 percent to $36.09 after Reuters reported that Investment firms are exploring a buyout of the company.

 

Losers

  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares dipped 25.6 percent to $10.405 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its 2018 guidance. The company also announced a $150 million buyback plan.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) tumbled 23.6 percent to $14.90 after releasing quarterly financial results.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) dipped 20.5 percent to $4.76 after climbing 30.22 percent on Monday.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dropped 20 percent to $12.65 after the company missed Q2 EPS and sales estimates.
  • Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) fell 17 percent to $5.05 after the company announced downbeat Q2 results.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares fell 15.3 percent to $74.304 following Q2 results. YY posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share on sales of $570.225 million.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 14.1 percent to $7.74 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) dropped 13.7 percent to $10.93.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 13.5 percent to $28.45 following Q2 results. HUYA posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $156.92 million.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dropped 12 percent to $29.16 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings Tuesday morning.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 11.5 percent to $2.975 after the company announced a restructuring at its South Deep operation, citing rising overhead costs and failure to meet production targets.
  • ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $4.03.
  • Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) fell 10 percent to $4.50.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) dipped 9.6 percent to $7.08 following Q2 results.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dropped 9.5 percent to $1.90 following Q2 results.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) fell 9.4 percent to $7.20 following Q3 results.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 9.3 percent to $9.22.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 9.2 percent to $3.4506 after rising 29.25 percent on Monday.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) shares dipped 9.2 percent to $6.70.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) declined 9.1 percent to $6.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) dropped 8.9 percent to $11.48 after China's Ministry of Justice released draft of law revision that aims to limit opportunities for private education companies in China.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 8.8 percent to $1.96 following Q2 results.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 8.2 percent to $3.7444 after surging 28.30 percent on Monday.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 7.7 percent to $5.67.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dropped 7 percent to $5.06 following Q2 results.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares tumbled 6.2 percent to $7.58 after reporting Q2 results.

