A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while the housing market index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14 points to 25,027.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded declined 4.50 points to 2,792.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 15.50 points to 7,309.25.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.28 percent to trade at $71.64 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.28 percent to trade at $67.87 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.35 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.01 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.01 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.09 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.44 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.25 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.57 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.54 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Market Perform to Outperform.
Netflix shares fell 11.61 percent to $353.97 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s subscriber growth also fell short of estimates. Netflix issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) reported a 5 million share common stock offering.
