IN THE NEWS

A year after the market-moving referendum, Brexit continues to cause commotion in the United Kingdom: Link

In an effort to weed out the fakes and stop the spread of disinformation, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) management has more than doubled its account suspension rate since October of last year: Link

The reliance of athletic brands on signing the biggest stars in their respective sports in hopes that they will in turn help push product has become a broken marketing model: Link

It may soon become difficult to determine who sits in the hotter seat: U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or Senate Democrats from conservative states: Link

U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has hiked prices on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent in China, the first automaker to do so in the world’s top automotive market in response to mounting trade tensions between the countries: Link

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), grappling with a slumping soda business, got another boost from its food operations: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Jul. Down 0.2% Month-Over-Month, Up 4.3% Year-Over-Year

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

UBS upgrades Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Buy KeyBanc upgrades Imperva (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: IMPV) from Sector Weight to Overweight KeyBanc downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Overweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: JWN) Overweight to Sector Weight KeyBanc downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) from Overweight to Sector Weight

