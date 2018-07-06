Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock soared higher by more than 14 percent early Friday morning in reaction to encouraging results from a clinical study. The company and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co said its Alzheimer's drug BAN2401 was able to slow down the progression of the disease among patients who were given the highest dose after an 18 month treatment.

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) gained more than 50 percent after the nano-cap company said it will partner with an un-named but "renowned and prominent" social media organization for its global data center expansion program. The five- to 10-year strategic relationship could expand from $10 million today to $300 million or more for Black Box.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) gained more than 20 percent after the company said in a press release its Powerhouse solar shingle system passed UL tests for Class A Fire which is the highest Fire rating available. The company will begin sales and installation of its solar shingles immediately following the certification and it has received written reservations for $42 million in potential annual revenue. Separately, the company highlighted a media report from pv magazine that highlights key advantages of the Powerhouse solar shingle system.

iShares FTZE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI), the exchange traded fund which tracks 25 of the biggest Chinese companies, could see increased volatility in reaction to U.S. tariffs taking effect Friday morning, including 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese imports.

Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) was trading higher by around 3 percent after the provider of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services said it won four contracts along the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Colombia, Canada.

