IN THE NEWS

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s annual average fees for its "Smackdown" and "Raw" programs will increase 3.6-fold to $524 million under new deals struck with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s USA Network and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA)’s Fox Sports: Link

It’s hard to find a pure play on mobility. Enter HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE), a firm whose fate depends entirely on the mobility scene: Link

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) said Wednesday the chain will shut up to 65 underperforming restaurants and revamp its marketing under CEO Brian Niccol, but many questions remain unanswered about what to expect under the new leadership: Link

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said late Wednesday it is introducing a 3D virtual shopping tour on its website that would help customers browse and choose items for their homes: Link

Elon Musk races to exit Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 'Production Hell': Link $

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, setting the stage for a monumental battle over the nation’s constitutional direction, handing President Donald Trump the chance to cement the Supreme Court’s conservative course for years to come: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA GDP Sales for Q1 2.00% vs 2.20% Est; Prior 2.00%

US Initial Jobless Claims for Jun 22 227.0K vs 220.0K Est; Prior 218.0K

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis at 10:45 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgrades Air Transport Services (NASDAQ: ATSG) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: ATSG) from Hold to Buy Jefferies upgrades Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: MSG) from Hold to Buy Canaccord downgrades Aquinox (NASDAQ: AQXP) Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: AQXP) Buy to Hold Stifel downgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) from Buy to Hold

