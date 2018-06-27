Two trends — sparkling water and recreational cannabis — are joining forces forces in a new beverage.

What Happened

Heineken N.V. (ADR) (OTC: HEINY)-owned Lagunitas Brewing company will debut a THC-infused sparkling water beverage, Hi-Fi Hops.

The product is an IPA-inspired, THC- or CBD-infused sparkling water beverage produced in conjunction with CannaCraft. Lagunitas supplies the IPA-sparkling water and CannaCraft infuses the THC.

Hops have long been associated with cannabis, from the look of the plant to the smell and taste, so according to Lagunitas it was a natural fit.

“We’ve often dreamed of hops and their cannabis cousin partying together at the family reunion. We wanted to bring this party to life in a beverage. It’s high time that good beer inspired a provocative yet refreshing non-alcoholic alternative. With a smidge of California sun-grown cannabis in every sip,” Lagunitas brewmaster Jeremy Marshall said in a statement.

Why It Matters

Craft beer brands and macro breweries are seeking to capitalize on the proliferation of recreational cannabis through new partnerships.

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) said it's considering expansion into the marijuana industry with cannabis-infused beer after Canada legalized recreational cannabis.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), the owner of Corona and Lagunitas craft beer competitor Ballast Point, last year took a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), medical marijuana company..

Whats Next?

Lagunitas' Hi-Fi hops is set to debut at California dispensaries in July in two doses: one with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD and another with 10mg of THC.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Molson-Coors.

