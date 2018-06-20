28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 169.2 percent to $4.28 in pre-market trading.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 73.5 percent to $11.47 in pre-market trading. Caladrius Biosciences shares climbed over 67 percent Tuesday after announcing the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 14.7 percent to $18.44 in pre-market trading after falling 2.78 percent on Tuesday.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 13.1 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company issued operational and financial update.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares rose 12 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after declining 6.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares rose 11.8 percent to $45.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Synaptics Incorporated . (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 11.2 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading after announcing transaction discussions with Dialog Semiconductor.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) shares rose 8.1 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. ReneSola reported Q1 net income of $5.4 million on revenue of $44.8 million.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 7.1 percent to $41.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 6.9 percent to $42.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 6.4 percent to $7.46 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 5.7 percent to $45.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 5.3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after surging 31.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 4.7 percent to $7.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 4.2 percent to $2.97 in pre-market trading after declining 3.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 3 percent to $10.52 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
Losers
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares fell 20.9 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 13.6 percent to $16.85 in pre-market trading after surging 53.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 13.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Astrotech shares surged 217.44 percent Tuesday after the company’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 Explosives Trace Detector was accepted into the European Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 9.3 percent to $7.43 in pre-market trading.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 8.8 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.52 percent on Tuesday.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares fell 6.6 percent to $31.05 in pre-market trading. La-Z-Boy reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 6.2 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after rising 2.21 percent on Tuesday.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 4.4 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after rising 6.75 percent on Tuesday.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell 4.2 percent to $55.05 in pre-market trading after announcing weak third-quarter guidance and the closing of 150 stores.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 3.9 percent to $44.48 in pre-market trading. Oracle reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares fell 3.7 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 2.7 percent to $5.45 in the pre-market trading session. Apollo Endosurgery priced its 3.747 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
