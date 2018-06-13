A federal judge's approval Tuesday of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s proposed acquisition Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) should be viewed as "a huge positive" for not only media companies but the overall market, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

One of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's court ruling is that there are no strings attached to AT&T's proposed acquisition, Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show. The "pro-merger" decision could now pave the way for consolidation activity in the media sector, Cramer said.

Why It's Important

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)'s potential bid for some of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA)'s media assets is now one step closer to occurring Cramer said. Comcast may be entering into a bidding war with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), which would explain why Comcast's stock declined immediately following the court ruling while Fox's stock moved higher, he said.

What's Next

Perhaps the bigger takeaway from Tuesday's court decision is the decision to allow AT&T and Time Warner to merge will "help a whole host of industries that are thinking of consolidating," Cramer said, giving the example of Cigna Corporation (NASDAQ: CI) acquiring Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX).

