VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) stock gained more than 50 percent after the payment and commerce solutions company agreed to sell itself. VeriFone agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm for $23.04 per share, or $3.4 billion which includes Verifone's net debt.

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) surged 28 percent after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on nervous system therapies based on stem cell technology said it completed part of a phase 1 study. Neuralstem completed its first surgery in the second cervical injury cohort of a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with chronic spinal cord injury with its lead stem cell therapy candidate, NSI-566.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) gained nearly 25 percent early Tuesday morning. The maker of wire-free charging technologies said it received a certification for its WattUp Near Field transmitter from the Federal Communications Commission.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) gained nearly 10 percent. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for its oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound selinexor that is used for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) stock gained more than 20 percent. The China-based global fishing company announced that 27 fishing vessels were approved by the country's regulatory body and will be used in the international waters of the Indian Ocean. The new vessels are expected to "significantly increase" its annual harvest capacity by 80,000 tons to 110,00 tons.

