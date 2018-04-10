Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on wholesale trade inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 250 points to 24,262.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 27.25 points to 2,646.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 90.75 points to 6,586.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.34 percent to trade at $69.57 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.34 percent to trade at $64.27 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.36 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.66 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 1.08 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.61 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.69 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.54 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.65 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.66 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.27 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stifel downgraded vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from Buy to Hold.

vTv Therapeutics shares fell 4.68 percent to close at $3.26 on Monday.

Breaking news