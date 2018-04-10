25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) rose 52.6 percent to $22.88 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners for $3.4 billion in cash.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 28 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FCC certification for its near field wireless charging transmitter.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) rose 21 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the first surgery has been completed in cervical cohort of Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with chronic spinal cord injury.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 19.6 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data studying poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares rose 15.6 percent to $10.97 in pre-market trading.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) shares rose 14.9 percent to $198.76 in pre-market trading.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) rose 12.3 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) rose 11.9 percent to $32.54 in pre-market trading.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) rose 11.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading. LightInTheBox launched local payment services in India.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) rose 11 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to "significantly increase current production capacity."
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 10.9 percent to $7.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.02 percent on Monday.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) rose 10.8 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) rose 9.2 percent to $46.31 in pre-market trading.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares rose 8.7 percent to $72.97 in the pre-market trading session.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 8.3 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its selinexor received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares rose 5.7 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Monday.
Losers
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares fell 16.4 percent to $29.25 in pre-market trading after rising 3.09 percent on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 9.6 percent to $1.88 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 8.1 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its Q2 sales guidance.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 6.7 percent to $44.00 after the company lowered its earnings forecast for the first quarter.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) fell 6.4 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.76 percent on Monday.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) shares fell 5.9 percent to $71.01 in pre-market trading.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares fell 5.1 percent to $16.47 in pre-market trading after declining 6.17 percent on Monday.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 3.7 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.00 percent on Monday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 3 percent to $3.68 in pre-market trading after declining 5.01 percent on Monday.
